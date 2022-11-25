ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

High School Football: Unbeatens set to clash as Northview to host Chipley in Region 1-1R Final

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsdRK_0jNC8KUg00

Seven Pensacola-area teams started their state-postseason journeys with the same objective: have practice on Thanksgiving.

While six squads fell by the wayside, most of which in agonizingly close fashion, there’s one program that is thankful to reach that goal.

Northview is the last area team standing.

The Chiefs take on Chipley in a Region 1-1R Final at 7 p.m. Friday from Tommy Weaver Memorial Football Stadium.

“I said to the guys, ‘there’s a lot of good teams at the house. What you’ve done, you’ve earned, and it’s really special because it’s not only about just being a great team at this point. It’s about your work ethic, it’s about your discipline, it’s about your leadership,’” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “I think that’s what makes us special.”

Florida High School Football: Ranking the top 10 region championship matchups

High School Girls Soccer: Who are the players to watch this season?

High School Boys Soccer:Who are the Players to Watch for the 2022-23 season ?

With each team entering with 11-0 records, Northview is the No. 1 seed in the region while the Tigers are the No. 2 seed. The two programs swapped top spot in the region’s RPI rankings throughout the year, with the Chiefs surging past Chipley following their 41-6 win over Bay in the last week of the regular season.

'Seniors have really taken over'

Northview reached this point for the first time since 2013 thanks to a 34-26 victory over No. 5 Holmes County in a regional semifinal last Friday. While the effort was good enough to advance, players and coaches walked off the field that night dejected following a sloppy performance.

The Chiefs offense struggled at times to convert drives into points due to penalties and turnovers. The defense failed to put the Blue Devils away, allowing a late fourth-quarter touchdown to make it a one-score game, while the special teams unit relinquished a kickoff return touchdown.

However, with an aim to keep their high school careers alive, the Northview seniors commanded the first couple days of practice this week and set the appropriate tone for the upcoming matchup.

Coming off a four-touchdown effort against Holmes County, senior quarterback Kaden Odom was vocal in his leadership on Monday. On the following day, senior athlete Luke Bridges took over that role with his action and intensity and while senior athlete Jamarkus Jefferson, the area’s top touchdown scorer, conducted a long pep talk at the end of practice.

“I heard some seniors calling up younger guys and tell them the situation, tell them the expectations and tell them where we’re at this week,” Summerford said. “That was a good thing for us this week. I think our seniors have really taken over.”

The Chiefs simply can’t afford a repeat performance against a Chipley program that made a run to the state semifinals last season. Guided by head coach Marcus Buchanan, a former position coach at Milton, the Tigers have shut out five teams and captured 10 of 11 games by double figures in 2022, including a 39-20 win against Baker last week.

Tough to tame

Facing a squad that has darted past its competition by a combined margin of 389-95, Summerford says there’s one attribute that’s particularly concerning.

“Their speed is probably the most challenging thing I think. That’s the thing that stands out about them,” the Chiefs head coach said of the Tigers. “That’s the challenge of the week, we have to figure out how to play against that.”

Auburn commit Dequayvious Sorey leads the Chipley offense. The senior wide receiver has racked up 54 catches for 1,027 yards and 15 touchdowns.

With opposing defenses game-planning for Sorey, Khaiden Kennedy has taken advantage of lighter boxes. The junior running back has totaled 155 carries for 1,459 yards and 19 scores. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Neal Adams has completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 1,745 yards and a 25-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Tigers’ speed isn’t only displayed on offense, as the team’s secondary also shares that attribute. Same goes for a linebacker core, who according to Summerford, feature players that are “more like “(defensive backs)” who rally to the football. Senior middle linebacker Roman Overstreet paces the group with a team-high 79 tackles.

That’s the level of competition that Northview needs to overcome in order to come away with its biggest win since capturing the state title a decade ago.

Seeking a milestone

Since the Chiefs play out of the Rural classification, they don’t get to play for district titles. With several stops on his resume before becoming the Northview head coach in 2020, Summerford knows the joy of seeing his team raise a district trophy high in the sky.

If the team can earn one more victory, that joy would return. And then some.

“The district title when I was at West Florida and Tate was huge,” Summerford said. “If you win that district title, you are headed in the right direction. … So now this is our first opportunity to bring home some hardware back to Northview and something that’ll last for a real long time up there in the trophy case. I think just for these kids and where it’s headed, I think it will be a milestone and it’s definitely the biggest game we’ve played in during my tenure.”

Region 1-1R Final

No. 2 Chipley at No. 1 Northview

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Tommy Weaver Memorial Football Stadium

RPI ranking: Chipley (10.53) - second in Region 1-1R, fifth in Class 1R, 70th overall; Northview (11.538) - first in Region 1-1R, third in Class 1R, 60th overall

Key players: Chipley - Dequayvious Sorey (WR/DB, Sr.), Neal Adams (QB, Sr.), Roman Overstreet (LB, Sr.), Khaiden Kennedy (RB, Sr.), Tyren Watford (LB, Sr.); Northview - Jamarkus Jefferson (RB/LB, Sr.), John Michael Ward (OL/DL, Sr.), Kaden Odom (QB/CB, Sr.), Luke Bridges (RB/SS, Sr.), Aidan Broadhead, (WR/DB, Sr.)

Last week’s results: Chipley - 39-20 win over Baker; Northview - 34-26 win over Holmes County

Last meeting: Nov. 13, 2020 - Northview 32, Chipley 12

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Northview 31, Chipley 24

Patrick's prediction record through the regular season: 77-22

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Blountstown routs Sneads, advances to 1R Final Four

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team took control in the second half to pull away from Sneads for a 49-14 victory in the Class 1R Region Final on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 9-4 and will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the state semifinals. The Pirates end their season at 11-1 overall.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
High School Football PRO

Sneads, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blountstown High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SNEADS, FL
WKRG News 5

Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you can’t be in Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl Saturday but you’re also ready to get out of the house after Thanksgiving, Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting an Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile for Tigers and Crimson Tide fans alike. Pre-game party kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WALB 10

16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Recap: Martell Irritates Melody When He Invites LaTisha and Marsau Over

During tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” Melody’s vacation to Destin, Florida continues with Martell and their family. Melody’s trip is turned upside down when Martell invites LaTisha and Marsau to hang out with them during the vacation. Melody feels a type of way about this because Martell didn’t tell her he invited them. The Scotts were vacationing in nearby Pensacola, Florida and Martell felt it would be good to see them, especially after the altercation at Madonni’s.
DESTIN, FL
WRBL News 3

Florida man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD

BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a motorcycle that had fled from the […]
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will pick up by Friday morning over NWFL and linger over the course of the day. Rain chances will be 50% and the rain will be mostly spotty. Highs will reach the mid 70s. It will be drier Friday night through most of Saturday with storms returning to NWFL by Saturday night into Sunday AM. We are hoping for at least 1″ of rain through Saturday. The sun returns on Sunday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy