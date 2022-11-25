ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canopy of Lights shines as one of several weekend holiday events in downtown Bloomington

By H-T Report
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5jCo_0jNC8Jbx00

After two years of celebrating the Canopy of Lights ceremony online, this year's celebration will be in person Friday with Santa turning on the lights at 7 p.m. around the Monroe County Courthouse square.

The downtown celebration will begin with community choirs singing at 6 p.m., including the Peace Choir inside the Monroe County Courthouse, Music Makers on the lower level of Fountain Square and Chamber Singers in the Fountain Square atrium. Outside, around the square, costumed characters will be walking about and hot chocolate, kettle corn, candy canes and other treats will be available on the south side of the square.

Holiday music:Revisit first love when Deana Carter performs country hits at Brown County Music Center

Beginning at 6:45 p.m. is a dance by the Windfall Dancing Elves, a performance by Buddy the Elf and a youth ensemble from Constellation Stage and Screen's upcoming show "Elf the Musical."

This year's celebration will include special recognition in honor of Mae Cassady of Cassady Electrical Contractors, who recently passed away.

"This year, the Canopy will be in her honor," said Talisha Coppock, executive director of Downtown Bloomington Inc. "Mae brought herself and her team together to do all the electrical work needed for the Canopy each year. Their commitment to this community is invaluable and appreciated.

"This was one of her favorite events," Coppock said. "She would always be in the front row watching the children's faces and smiles."

Once the lights are shining around the courthouse square, Santa will be inside Fountain Square, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., for children to visit.

Other downtown events this weekend

Celebration of the holidays will begin Friday night and continue throughout the weekend. Some of the happenings include:

  • On Friday night and throughout the weekend, parking downtown will be free.
  • At 5 p.m. Friday the Monroe County History Center, 202 E. Sixth St. will have an open house.
  • At 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will perform "Celebrate the Season" at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave.
  • 5:45 p.m. Friday on the Kirkwood Stage, in front of Fountain Square, Derrick and Olivia will perform holiday music
  • 6:15 p.m. Friday, the Bloomington Brass Band will perform on the Kirkwood Stage
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, the Holiday Market, which is the final Bloomington Community Farmers' Market of the season, will be at Showers Common, 401 N. Morton St.

