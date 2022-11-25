ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

There were 23 opioid overdoses in Escambia last week. New CORE program may turn the tide.

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjZl0_0jNC8Gxm00

Escambia County is looking to launch its new Emergency Medical Service Coordinated Opioid Recovery, or CORE program, as soon as December.

Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said the county is actively hiring nurses and EMTs who will play key roles in the CORE program.

"We are hopeful we can get this thing up and going before the end of the year, if not shortly after the beginning of the year," Gilmore said during a "Coffee with the Commissioner" livestream hosted by Commissioner Jeff Bergosh earlier this month. "So we were moving as quick as we can on this one."

Setting up CORE:Amid rising overdoses, Escambia EMS launching 'wrap-around service' to reduce relapses

Numbers 'they can't ignore':Northwest Florida sees 354% increase in fentanyl deaths

The CORE program is part of a state-funded effort to address the opioid crisis. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Escambia County would be one of nine counties participating in the program.

The program will have EMS personnel work with overdose victims who want to get treatment for opioid addiction. It's meant to act as a bridge during the period between the patient leaving the hospital and attending their first appointment with a long-term drug treatment center.

Palm Beach County was the first county to have the pilot program, and 83.5% of people who entered the program had not had another overdose, according to Escambia County EMS manager David Torsell.

Torsell said in September that the CORE program aims to be the county's "missing piece" in lowering the number of overdoses the county experiences.

As of Monday, Escambia County EMS had responded to 1,860 overdoses this year, with 23 occurring during the week of Nov. 14.

Community Health of Northwest Florida will also participate in the CORE program as a long-term treatment provider.

When a person is brought to the emergency room of one of the area hospitals for an overdose, they will be asked if they want to participate in the CORE Program, and if they agree, they will be connected with an EMS member.

The EMS member will administer daily treatment of Suboxone, which helps treat the symptoms of withdrawal, for up to seven days until their first appointment at Community Health Northwest Florida, according to the organization's CEO, Chandra Smiley.

"We have a peer counselor who will go out with the paramedics and meet with our patients and go ahead and make that connection so that there's a friendly face when they do come to their appointment with us," Smiley said during the livestream.

The program will be available to anyone regardless of insurance status.

Dr. Mark Stavros is medical director of the emergency department at HCA Florida West Hospital and specializes in the treatment of opioid addiction. He said once a person is addicted to opioids, it becomes a disease they'll have to manage for the rest of their lives.

"After a period of time of taking these drugs over and over again, they've created pathways (in their brain) saying, 'This is the most important thing in life, this is almost as important as taking a breath, and if I don't take this drug, I feel like I'm going to die,'" Stavros said. "And their brain is telling them, you need to take this, it's a matter of life or death. And from us, from the outside, we look at them, like, that's nuts, how could you possibly make that choice, but their brain is changed to a point where that is the most important choice."

During the livestream, Bergosh asked Stavros his opinion on cities in other states setting up "safe injection sites," which is not part of the CORE program.

Stavros said he's conflicted but comes down on the side of supporting them just from a pure harm reduction standpoint. Stavros said the safe injection sites could dramatically reduce the instances of diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C and endocarditis from unsafe needles.

"Changing a (heart) valve of a patient is hundreds of thousands of dollars, that's coming right from injection," Stavros said. "If that person were injecting something safer, and not getting endocarditis, that literally saved all the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars for that one patient."

Stavros said any safe injection site should be paired with the ability for any user to get drug addiction treatment if they want it.

Addiction expert weighs in:CivicCon: Fight opioid addiction like a disease, says Dr. Marvin Seppala

"We might offer you a safer alternative, but at the same time, we're also going to offer you the ability to get into recovery, too," Stavros said.

Bergosh said he found Stavros answers really interesting but also acknowledged setting up a safe injection site in Escambia County might be a "political lightning bolt."

"I don't know if we would have (the ability to do that)," Bergosh said. "I'd have to ask (County Attorney) Allison Rogers that, but I'm all about saving people, especially people who have a disease and can't control it."

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

Comments / 7

Related
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pensacola woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Mobile County

A Pensacola woman died in a single-vehicle accident Friday near Citronelle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Shanda D. Butler, 54, “was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.” The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, near mile marker 21 on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Former Santa Rosa deputy sentenced to federal prison

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former deputy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to federal prison following his previous guilty plea on the charge of making material false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
wdhn.com

Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies. The man’s name is Jessie Mavrick Minton. “The initial call was there was a suspect armed with a firearm who was attempting to sell that firearm as well as selling drugs,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
WKRG

2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy