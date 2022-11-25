ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Evansville men's basketball's 3-game trip to Savannah, Georgia

By Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago
EVANSVILLE — The University of Evansville men's basketball team is going through one of its toughest stretches of the season.

The Purple Aces are in the midst of four games in five days, with Thanksgiving being their only day off between games at Central Florida and the three games at the Hostile Hoops Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia. This stretch will test UE in a number of areas and could provide an opportunity for coach David Ragland to go deeper into his rotation.

UE will also get a chance to play against competition similar to the middle and lower parts of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Aces were picked to finish last in the Valley but have shown flashes of a team that could finish higher than that, particularly on the defensive end. Ragland has pointed to the need to put that together for a full 40 minutes. UE did that against Miami (Ohio) in the season opener and in flashes against Saint Louis but has struggled in more recent games.

As the Aces make their way to Savannah, let's take a look at what to know about the multiple-team event:

Who's in the field?

South Alabama

  • Record: 1-3
  • KenPom: 195
  • Projected starting five: Isaiah Moore, Tyrell Jones, Greg Parham, Owen White, Kevin Samuel

The Aces face what is likely to be their toughest test of the weekend against the Jaguars, who are coming off a 21-win season. While things haven't gone South Alabama's way thus far, it has plenty to build on, particularly Isaiah Moore.

The graduate transfer from Franklin Pierce is the seventh-most utilized player in the country, per KenPom, and averages 19.5 points. Seven-foot center Kevin Samuel and Greg Parham both average over 10 points.

UE's turnover-focused defense could find trouble against the Jaguars, who are No. 33 in the country in turnover percentage. Despite that, South Alabama isn't a great shooting team and has yet to reach the 75-point mark. When playing D-I opposition, the Jaguars are 0-3.

The Jaguars have struggled with allowing offensive rebounds, but other than that, their defense has kept them in games. UE and RMU are similar in terms of play style and where each team is strong, which makes this the game to watch for both in Georgia.

Robert Morris

  • Record: 2-2
  • KenPom: 289
  • Projected starting five: Enoch Cheeks, Kahliel Spear, Josh Corbin, Jackson Last, Stephaun Walker

The Colonials are slightly more balanced than South Alabama with multiple major contributors. All of the Colonials' regular starters average over six points per game.

Offensively, RMU has struggled. Its two wins are against non-D-1 opponents and it only scored 53 and 51 points in losses to Ohio State and Dayton, respectively. Their defensive effort kept them alive against the Flyers, but their offense struggles to get a true rhythm going.

This could make for a back-and-forth game.

Fairfield

  • Record: 0-4
  • KenPom: 235
  • Projected starting five: Caleb Fields, TJ Long, Jake Wojcik, Allan Jeanne-Rose, Supreme Cook

If any team needs to build momentum in Savannah, it's Fairfield. The Stags have struggled on both ends, with all of their four losses coming by 12 points or more.

Like South Alabama, Fairfield has had success controlling the ball. The Stags are No. 96 in offensive turnover percentage, but while they don't cede possession, they struggle to hit shots, ranking at No. 341 in field-goal percentage. Supreme Cook and Caleb Fields are Fairfield's largest contributors, with both averaging over 13 points.

The Stags have dealt with injuries early in the season, which could be a reason for some of their struggles. It's also forced Fairfield to play a deep rotation, with nine players having played more than 30% of available minutes.

The Aces could have success from deep, as the Stags are No. 349 in 3-point defense, though UE has struggled from the perimeter.

What the Aces can gain from a tournament-style weekend

Chance for better shooting

UE has experienced some growing pains under Ragland thus far. The first-year coach has praised his team's shooting ability, but the Aces have struggled from the field. Games against three teams at similar levels could allow UE to improve. The Aces need to be a better shooting team to compete in the MVC.

Deeper rotation

UE also has the chance to give players who are deeper in the rotation a chance. Chris Moncrief and Logan McIntire both showed flashes of potential in the two exhibitions. Zaveion Chism-Okoh hasn't had much of a chance yet, but Ragland has sung praises about his athleticism throughout the offseason. Similarly, Matus Malovec hasn't played since the exhibitions. Given the number of games in a short period, these players could get a chance to play more.

Close-game experience

Following the loss to Southern Methodist, Ragland said the experience of playing in close games will be valuable as the season progresses. Against three similar teams, the Aces could show they've learned from tight situations. These games should all be competitive.

“(We’ll) find a way to finally win a close one," Ragland said after the SMU game, "and once we crack that code, look out because it's going to be good.”

How to watch

All of the games in Savannah will be streamed at https://www.bethebeast.com/events. The service costs $25.

The Courier & Press

