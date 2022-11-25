ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, IN

Wes-Del confident it can be competitive this season despite inexperience

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZ37L_0jNC8BY900

GASTON, Ind. — There's a sort of quiet confidence about the Wes-Del boys basketball team this year.

On the outside, the Warriors know there probably aren't many looking at them too highly heading into the 2022-23 season. After all, they graduated about 85% of their scoring from a season ago, including the school's all-time leading scorer Evan Whitesell. And the Warriors head into this season playing up a class, in 2A, this year.

But head coach John McGlothin, who enters his 10th season leading Wes-Del, said this is the most coachable group he's had in a while. No matter what happens, McGlothin knows this group will give him their best effort. Win or lose, he feels like he'll go home happy. As a coach, that's all you can ask for.

"I’ve just had a lot of fun coaching this group, they just really work hard," McGlothin said. "I think we’ll keep seeing as the year goes on, we’ll see progression and we’ll see guys continuing to get better but one thing I like is that they really are soaking it up."

That doesn't mean Wes-Del is content with losing. McGlothin has expectations for this team and knows his players have expectations for themselves this season. While there's no win total McGlothin has in his mind and he knows there will be a learning curve after graduating a senior-heavy class last year, he expects his team to become more competitive as the season progresses.

The players are confident they have the pieces in place to be competitive this season. When asked about their prospects, Wes-Del's players responded with smiles on their faces.

Wes-Del returns seniors Cade Prestorius (4.7 points, 1.1 assists) and Travis Bunch, junior Trey Adams (3.7 points, 1.8 assists), sophomore Josiah Love (3.2 points, 1.1 rebounds) and others who played more complementary roles behind a handful of seniors a year ago.

"We’ve got a lot of good people that can maybe fill in spots but, as a team, I feel like we’re much more complete, we play well together, we know each other, we all like each other," Prestorius said. "We have really good team chemistry, which will really help this year.”

Last season, during Wes-Del's 11-11 campaign, the players admitted there were moments when the team became disconnected and it showed itself on the court. The Warriors had several winnable games they came away with losses in.

But, while inexperienced, this group has been playing together since they were young. Friends off the court, Love said this team is looking to play up-tempo and always looking for the best shots on offense.

"I think we’ve got some guys who can play, I think we’ve got some talent, I just think they’re young," McGlothin said. "... there will be some times when they probably struggle and that’s just part of it, as a coach, I just got to be patient with them.”

More than anything, McGlothin said he's excited to see how this team progresses throughout the season. It'll be difficult for the Warriors, who haven't won a sectional title since 2007, to compete against teams like Alexandria, Lapel, Monroe Central, Wapahani and Winchester in the sectional.

But McGlothin isn't worried about the postseason, not now at least. He told his team before the season "we're in 2A and no one feels sorry for us." He also said "stranger things have happened come sectional time."

“I feel like everyone’s counting us out, you know? Because we’re so young," Love said. "I feel like we have that edge, like we want to win. Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, that’s an easy win, that’s Wes-Del,’ we want to win those games.”

Wes-Del will get a chance to compete against most of its sectional opponents in the regular season, including several in the first month of the year. How fast some of the younger players grow will determine how competitive it will be in those games. Wes-Del opens its season at Lincoln on Nov. 23.

Whatever happens in those contests or throughout the regular season, McGlothin is eager to see how much his team improves by late-February, when it matters most.

“I just feel like our guys, we’re going to compete this year I feel like," Adams said. "Some people are counting us out but I feel like we got a good team here and we can do some good things if we really play hard.”

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Carroll’s dream season ends with loss in title game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Column: What a difference a year makes

This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

IN Focus: White House chief of staff on midterms, …. Dan Spehler talks with White House chief of staff Ron Klain. IN Focus: Pence on midterms, civility, political …. Dan Spehler talks with former Vice President Mike Pence. Lutheran wins 1A title. Lutheran beats Adams Central 30-13 for the class...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Allen County teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning. We have removed references to the teen’s name from this report. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
INDIANA STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy