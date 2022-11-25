Wes-Del confident it can be competitive this season despite inexperience

GASTON, Ind. — There's a sort of quiet confidence about the Wes-Del boys basketball team this year.

On the outside, the Warriors know there probably aren't many looking at them too highly heading into the 2022-23 season. After all, they graduated about 85% of their scoring from a season ago, including the school's all-time leading scorer Evan Whitesell. And the Warriors head into this season playing up a class, in 2A, this year.

But head coach John McGlothin, who enters his 10th season leading Wes-Del, said this is the most coachable group he's had in a while. No matter what happens, McGlothin knows this group will give him their best effort. Win or lose, he feels like he'll go home happy. As a coach, that's all you can ask for.

"I’ve just had a lot of fun coaching this group, they just really work hard," McGlothin said. "I think we’ll keep seeing as the year goes on, we’ll see progression and we’ll see guys continuing to get better but one thing I like is that they really are soaking it up."

That doesn't mean Wes-Del is content with losing. McGlothin has expectations for this team and knows his players have expectations for themselves this season. While there's no win total McGlothin has in his mind and he knows there will be a learning curve after graduating a senior-heavy class last year, he expects his team to become more competitive as the season progresses.

The players are confident they have the pieces in place to be competitive this season. When asked about their prospects, Wes-Del's players responded with smiles on their faces.

Wes-Del returns seniors Cade Prestorius (4.7 points, 1.1 assists) and Travis Bunch, junior Trey Adams (3.7 points, 1.8 assists), sophomore Josiah Love (3.2 points, 1.1 rebounds) and others who played more complementary roles behind a handful of seniors a year ago.

"We’ve got a lot of good people that can maybe fill in spots but, as a team, I feel like we’re much more complete, we play well together, we know each other, we all like each other," Prestorius said. "We have really good team chemistry, which will really help this year.”

Last season, during Wes-Del's 11-11 campaign, the players admitted there were moments when the team became disconnected and it showed itself on the court. The Warriors had several winnable games they came away with losses in.

But, while inexperienced, this group has been playing together since they were young. Friends off the court, Love said this team is looking to play up-tempo and always looking for the best shots on offense.

"I think we’ve got some guys who can play, I think we’ve got some talent, I just think they’re young," McGlothin said. "... there will be some times when they probably struggle and that’s just part of it, as a coach, I just got to be patient with them.”

More than anything, McGlothin said he's excited to see how this team progresses throughout the season. It'll be difficult for the Warriors, who haven't won a sectional title since 2007, to compete against teams like Alexandria, Lapel, Monroe Central, Wapahani and Winchester in the sectional.

But McGlothin isn't worried about the postseason, not now at least. He told his team before the season "we're in 2A and no one feels sorry for us." He also said "stranger things have happened come sectional time."

“I feel like everyone’s counting us out, you know? Because we’re so young," Love said. "I feel like we have that edge, like we want to win. Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, that’s an easy win, that’s Wes-Del,’ we want to win those games.”

Wes-Del will get a chance to compete against most of its sectional opponents in the regular season, including several in the first month of the year. How fast some of the younger players grow will determine how competitive it will be in those games. Wes-Del opens its season at Lincoln on Nov. 23.

Whatever happens in those contests or throughout the regular season, McGlothin is eager to see how much his team improves by late-February, when it matters most.

“I just feel like our guys, we’re going to compete this year I feel like," Adams said. "Some people are counting us out but I feel like we got a good team here and we can do some good things if we really play hard.”

