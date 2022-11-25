ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Tommy Toy helps families for the holidays. How to register for toys, volunteer or donate.

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
Registration is now open for the 2022 holiday season of the Tommy Toy Fund.

Established after an incredible outpouring of public support in 1974, when a young boy wrote to the Norwich Bulletin saying he wouldn't get any toys for Christmas, the annual fund offers gifts for the children of families who need a little extra help around the end-of-year holidays.

“The amount of gratitude we received from clients last year was overwhelming,” said Carli Herz, Community Impact Director at United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and the coordinator of the Norwich toy distribution site in partnership with Reliance Health. “COVID changed the financial circumstances for many families, making last year possibly the first time they had to ask for help.”

Application information is available online at https://www.uwsect.org/tommytoy. The deadline to register for the Tommy Toy Fund is Friday, Dec 9.

Dates to pick up toys are Dec. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year, the distribution sites will be at Reliance Health at 2 Cliff St. Norwich, the Gemma E. Moran United Way/ Labor Center at 374 Broad St. New London, and 2071 Killingly Commons Drive in Dayville.

A parent, grandparent, or foster parent of children aged 12 or younger can apply. Along with filling out the form on the Tommy Toy Fund website, they must bring a current W-2 or four consecutive pay stubs from all those employed in the household, or other appropriate documentation. A list of the registration sites is on the Tommy Toy Fund page.

Giving TuesdayGiving Tuesday is Nov. 29. Here are 10 nonprofits in your backyard.

Donations are coming in, said Scott Umbel, the Vice President of Community Impact for the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, which helps run part of the Tommy Toy Fund’s operations, but the organization always needs plenty of volunteers and donors to help things run smoothly.

“We’re on pace for where we were last year, which means we still need our community’s help with donations and ensure we can give a gift, book, gloves and hat to over 3,500 children as we did in 2021,” said Umbel.

For those who want to donate, toy drives will be held leading up to the distribution. For people who want to run a toy drive or make a donation, contact scott.umbel@uwsect.org or 860-464.3321. For volunteering at any of the three locations, email jill.rusk@uwsect.org or 860-464-3327.

"Many families express that asking for assistance during the holidays isn’t always easy," Herz said. Of last year's distribution event, "It was heartwarming to see the cheerful and welcoming atmosphere volunteers created for those coming to pick up toys.”

