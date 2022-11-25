ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

From custom cocktails to flatbreads, here are 6 must-try dishes at Topgolf Louisville

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

When you head out to try the brand-new Topgolf Louisville entertainment venue, make sure you try out more than just golf.

The Louisville site has a unique facet to it: bars on all three floors will serve local drinks, an aspect that only one other Topgolf facility, in Las Vegas, offers, The Courier Journal previously reported.

Hollie Patierno, Louisville Topgolf's director of operations, said she wanted to bring the best of Louisville's brewery scene for a more local feel to the venue, along with a bourbon menu packed with local favorites like Angel's Envy and Old Forester .

"Our director of bourbon spent two years traveling to Louisville to visit distilleries and create a full bourbon menu," Patierno said. "We have 17 bourbon whiskeys on our menu and full service at all our bars. On top of that, they created four custom cocktails just for us with those bourbons."

The food menu is just as thoughtfully prepared, delivering a chef-driven fresh twist on American classics from warm pretzel bites to hummus and flatbread, loaded burgers and sandwiches, cheese fries, tater tots and desserts. There are even a couple of breakfast dishes available if you visit before 2 p.m.

"We try to do a lot of our items in-house and from scratch. Our queso, guacamole and hummus, those are all made in-house," Patierno said. "We make our marinades for the steak, chicken and shrimp. It's great and keeps that really homestyle American feel to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02t9eS_0jNC876U00

The massive, three-story entertainment hub has more than 100 driving bays at its site at the Oxmoor Center, 301 Oxmoor Lane, near the Interstate 264 ramp onto Shelbyville Road. The first Topgolf site in the Bluegrass State, Topgolf Louisville is the company's 82nd global venue and staffs more than 500 local employees.

"We are expecting to be really popular, and that's great," Patierno said previously. "Having 102 bays open for over 12 hours a day really gives us a chance to get a lot of folks in here."

Take a look below at some dishes and drinks you won't want to miss as you plan your trip.

Custom bourbon cocktails at Topgolf Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFaNa_0jNC876U00

Instead of appearing on the online menu, each table at Topgolf Louisville has a specially printed menu detailing the six cocktails designed specifically for the Louisville location. The specialty cocktails are as follows:

  • "Elijah Toasted Manhattan," made with Elijah Craig toasted barrel, sweet vermouth, toasted almond bitters, and cherry ($17.50)
  • "Cookie Butter Old Fashioned," made with Angel's Envy bourbon, cookie butter syrup, Angostura bitters and chocolate-covered orange ($16)
  • A "Fore-ster Sour," made with Old Forester 86 bourbon, Disaronno Amaretto, lemon, Josh Cellars Cabernet float ($12)
  • "Peach Whiskey Tea" made with Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Ole Smoky Peach Whiskey, iced tea, citrus sour, Angostura bitters, and lemon ($11.50)
  • "Blackberry Smash" made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Ole Smoky Blackberry moonshine, blackberry puree, citrus sour, mint, and soda ($11.50)
  • "Maker's Tipsy Palmer" made with Maker's Mark, Minute Maid lemonade, iced tea, lemon, and mint ($9.75)

"I think the cookie butter is my favorite," Patierno said. "The cookie butter syrup gives it a great balance between the sweet and the burn and it was absolutely stunning. The drinks are super good and we're seeing a lot of traction with it already, and our bar team is over the moon excited. We've gone through two bottles of Angel's Envy already."

Try the boozy cherry limeade golf bagat Topgolf Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Xmdo_0jNC876U00

Made with Deep Eddy lime vodka , grenadine, Sprite, cherry and lime, this large cocktail is served in a souvenir take-home mug for $20. There's also a non-alcoholic version, a cherry lime sparkler made with lime, grenadine, Sprite and cherry ($5.50) but it comes sans-golf bag.

"The golf bags are really fun. They're designed for two people and actually light up," Patierno said. "You don't need to have a cocktail in them, either, you can do a soda and still get the golf bag and golf club-shaped straws."

Local draft beer, bottles and cans at Topgolf Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vi2fq_0jNC876U00

Only one other Topgolf in the country serves local drinks, so this is pretty special. Try various draft beers from Kentucky brewers including Monnik Beer Co. , Noble Funk , Atrium Brewing and Country Boy Brewing . There are also cans and bottles available from Goodwood Brewing , Lexington Brewing & Distilling and West Sixth Brewing.

The selection is a bit of everything, with favorites like West Sixth's IPA ($7), Atrium's Berry Boy Sour ($8), and Monnik's Hauck's American Pilsner ($7.25).

Hot, cheesy shareable flatbread at Topgolf Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fT2XW_0jNC876U00

TopGolf offers four kinds of flatbread: pepperoni ($12.75), Margherita ($12.75), "meatalian" topped with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini and basil ($14.50), and a gluten-free "farmhouse flatbread" made with cauliflower crust, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, arugula and creamy garlic vinaigrette ($13). Any flatbread can be substituted for cauliflower crust for an extra $2.

"Our gluten-free crust is stellar," Patierno said. "I feel like sometimes they're kind of cardboard-y, but this one crisps up really well and tastes great. The Farmhouse flatbread is definitely one of our healthier options on our menu."

Four kinds of wings at Topgolf Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01p1RW_0jNC876U00

Wings are a required food at any sports venue and Topgolf delivers. You can try boneless or bone-in wings here, served with carrots, celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing. There are four kinds of wings available: buffalo, BBQ, Asian sesame, lemon pepper and garlic parmesan. Guests can choose any three favorite wing flavors for a platter ($29-$32), or get individual dishes. Boneless wings are $11.50 and bone-in are $12.50.

"We recommend getting the trio to try at least three sauces altogether," Patierno said. "I personally love the lemon pepper, but all of our sauces are stellar. Our wings are definitely one of the No. 1 sellers."

Injectable doughnut holes at Topgolf Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4YCc_0jNC876U00

There's an ice-cream-topped skillet cookie on the menu if you want something classic for dessert, but if you're feeling more adventurous, try the injectable cinnamon-sugar-dusted doughnut holes ($12). You can choose two flavors from the chocolate sauce, raspberry jelly and Bavarian cream, and a seasonal option, or add additional flavors for $2 more. And even better, $1 from every order of doughnut holes will be donated to Make-a-Wish .

"In December, our seasonal injector is hazelnut," Patierno said. "It comes with 24 cinnamon sugar doughnut holes, which is great if you have a group with you. Our desserts are meant to be shareable. The doughnut holes are super fun because they come with injectors. It's not something you see everywhere else."

Reach food writer Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@courier-journal.com.

The Courier Journal

