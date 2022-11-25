ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Former Louisville tailback Anthony Shelman reflects on making history in 1994 Governor's Cup

By Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAbVz_0jNC84SJ00

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the first football meeting between Louisville and Kentucky. The Governor’s Cup was played six times between 1912 and 1924 before the game was suspended for 70 years. In that time, the Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 210-0.

It wasn’t until the Governor’s Cup resumed on Sept. 3, 1994 in Lexington that the Cardinals scored for the first time against the Wildcats. Tailback Anthony Shelman dove into the end zone from 1 yard out to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter. Louisville eventually fell to UK 20-14, the Wildcats' lone win that year. The Cardinals wouldn’t get their first win over the Wildcats until the next year.

Shelman’s name will forever be etched into the Governor’s Cup history, an honor he still takes pride in almost 30 years later. From the hype and excitement leading up the game to the moment he scored, here’s what Shelman had to say about the 1994 Governor’s Cup:

Bringing the cup home:In third try, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield out for first win over Kentucky

NOTE: Some answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Alexis Cubit: What do you remember about that game because obviously it had been 70 years something since Louisville and Kentucky had played in football?

Anthony Shelman: It was a lot of hype around the game. I remember like yesterday and going in, there was talk about that U of L never scored any points against Kentucky, so it was a big, wide rivalry that weekend. It was a battle. They scored first, but we came back and scored. It was going back and forth. And then I remember that in the fourth quarter, we were driving to take the lead and our quarterback threw an interception and that ended our hopes in the fourth quarter, but I was kind of upset we didn't continue to run the ball because I had a lot of success in the second half of running the ball against them. They couldn't stop me and I was running hard, but we elected to go to the air with our pass-happy coach (Howard Schnellenberger) and we had an interception with a minute-something left in the game and that's how they won the game.

AC: Walk me through your scoring play because it looked like you were suspended in midair there. What do you remember about that?

AS: I just remember when they called it, it was 34 Dive, 34 Lead. I remember that (Kentucky) had a safety named Melvin Johnson and he said he would stop me. It was in a paper earlier in that week. We were down on the goal line, and I remembered that nobody had scored. I made it my intention that I was gonna make sure I got in the air and airborne that I was going to jump over the offensive line because, yeah, I jumped over the whole line, the D-line in order to score the touchdown. Actually, I jumped over Melvin Johnson, the safety. Lucky No. 25. And that was the first score. I remember like yesterday, the fans were loud for U of L. We were playing at Kentucky but our fan zone, they were really making noise and that was the Battle of the Bluegrass. And yeah, I just jumped clearly like over everybody.

More on the Cards:How a rare disorder turned this 6-year-old into 'superfan' of 2 Louisville football stars

AC: Did you really think about that in the moment or did it take a while after the game to realize you were the first-ever Cardinal to score against Kentucky?

AS: It took years to settle in because I had to think about it. I'm like, wow. No field goal. It dawned on me not only that — because you've got to figure segregation still was happening in early 20s. And not just being the first person to score against them. It was an African American. So, that rush was like the first African American (to) score for U of L player against Kentucky was huge and momentous after I reflect on it, but I didn't grasp all the meaning of that until like a lot afterwards to how pivotal and important. That's a part of history that can never be broken. So that's very meaningful.

Looking back:10 memorable Governor's Cup moments, from Donte Key to Lamar Jackson

AC: You touched on it just now but when you think back on it now, what does that mean to you to know that you have that part in history?

AS: You know, it's monumental, especially in the time that U of L was playing Kentucky early in the series, and we hadn't scored a point. At that time, the 1900s, early 20s, it was legal segregation. Then to have the series resume in '94 then to have an African American player to do that, I'm so proud of that accomplishment. It means a lot. Very, very proud moment in history for the series against UK. I wish the game would have been a better outcome but there's still a significant moment.

AC: Speaking of the outcome, in one aspect, you're happy that you made that history, but then also, Louisville did lose. How do you balance the bittersweetness of it?

AS: I balance it with the fact that knowing that we had an opportunity to win that game because that year, that was the only game UK had won was against us in '94. They didn't win another game and it kind of was disheartening, but to bring out of some, as you want to say some sweetness or lemonade in that situation, is that history was made for the university and I was a part of that. For me, it's just monumental. That is a record that could never be broken. So, bittersweet? Yeah, we lost, but at the time for our university, especially for African Americans playing collegiate sports, that was a defining moment in the U of L and UK series in history that will last forever.

AC: You mentioned that being a talking point of Louisville hadn't scored in addition to the rivalry being back, earlier in that game week. Was that the focus for you guys, or how did y'all just kind of go into that game of wanting to not only win but start by scoring?

AS: We looked at that and we were like, Wow, we're gonna pay UK this year.' There was not a lot of footage that we could look at because it was in the early 20s. We (didn't have) film to really scout other than other film from other games, but we hadn't played them. We looked at the numbers and we're like, wow man. They outscored us, like, we didn't even score points. That was just a huge motivating factor for our team that we definitely wanted to score points in that. We went in that game with the mindset that we would win. Not only score points, but we would win. We were definitely energized and motivated for the upcoming game. It was a seesaw battle.

AC: Did you talk to Melvin after you scored? Did you ever connect with him?

AS: We were both at the NFL Combine. I saw him there and we talked about it. He was like, 'Yeah, I had you.' That's a massive part of history. We talked about it briefly and he talked about how he almost stopped me, but clearly I had jumped over. His number is 25. If you see the picture, he's underneath me and I'm going over top of him.

AC: What are your thoughts on the rivalry over the past few years?

AS: Under Coach (Scott) Satterfield, I don't think we've won yet. I's really important that we get one under our belt because they're starting to streak again to where we haven't won the last four years. It's very important for recruiting and the state that we pull out a win. We have to. Kentucky's pretty good this year, but we've had some upsets with Wake Forest and I'm looking forward to the Cardinals coming out triumphant this week when we play them. We got to sync up that series a little bit more because they've gotten the best of us in the last three or four years.

AC: And then your son, DeVante Parker, went to Louisville, too. How exciting was that for you to have him be that second-generation Cardinal?

AS: I signed with Seattle coming out of college and then I got signed to New Orleans Saints and DeVante went further. He was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, and he knows the legacy. He was always wanting to be a U of L Cardinal. I tried to get him to explore other opportunities but his heart was set on going to Louisville. As a kid, he used to watching me play all the time. He continued to audition. I have another son, Khei'Sean Walker, who's in Louisville. He's going to a small school down in Kentucky now but he's going to be transferring so hopefully we have some big things coming out of him pretty soon.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville DL Caleb Banks to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl. "First, I want to say how appreciative I am of having the opportunity to play for the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Rich Scangarello: In or out?

The regular season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, which means we’ll be hearing about changes to the assistant coaching staff soon enough. One of the biggest names to watch is offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat after his offense failed to take off in his first season in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ feel-good win over Cardinals

The Kentucky Wildcats cap off a disappointing regular season with the win that matters most — a win over the Louisville Cardinals. While it wasn’t a blowout like the previous three meetings, props to Louisville for keeping it under 30 points this year, Kentucky did just enough on the offensive side of the ball, and shut down the Cards on the defensive side, to secure the W.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB: Takeaways from the Maui Invitational

After starting the season 0-3 with 3 losses by one point, the Louisville Cardinals departed for Maui, where they unfortunately endured another 0-3 stint with losses coming to Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech. These three losses now bring the Louisville Cardinals record to 0-6 on the season. With the conclusion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen

Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
vanlifewanderer.com

Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson

If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy