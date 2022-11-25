ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Top 9 concert picks this week in Sarasota, Bradenton, Englewood, Lakewood Ranch

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VO53_0jNC83Za00

After hosting a concert last week by this year's Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Bonnie Raitt (who just scored four more Grammy nominations), Sarasota's Van Wezel will have another busy week post-Thanksgiving. Allman Family Revival, a tribute to the late Allman Brothers Band co-founder and onetime Manatee County resident Gregg Allman featuring his son Devon Allman and several other musicians, returns to the venue along with Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz's Christmas tour, one of many winter holiday events set to take place locally both onstage and beyond.

Other notable concerts include a national name in country music and a guitarist/singer-songwriter nominated for multiple Blues Music Awards returning to Sarasota's Big Top Brewing Company, and one of this year's Bradenton Blues Festival performers playing a headlining show ahead of the Dec. 2-4 festival. Here are this week's highlights. Event details are subject to change.

Holiday happenings:The best Christmas and winter holiday events in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Punta Gorda

Nutcracker sweets:Your guide to holiday favorites on Sarasota-Manatee stages

Mark Hummel's Blues Survivors with Billy Flynn

Bradenton restaurant and blues venue Cottonmouth's live music lineup kicks off this week with Mark Hummel's Blues Survivors and Billy Flynn. Harmonica player and singer-songwriter Hummel's accolades include a Best Blues Album Grammy nomination for 2013's "Remembering Little Walter," which he performed on and produced, also winning an Album of the Year Blues Music Award for the tribute to the blues harmonica legend. Guitarist and singer-songwriter Flynn, meanwhile, has had a lengthy career both as a solo performer and backing musician, including on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack to the 2008 film "Cadillac Records" starring Beyoncé. 7 p.m. Friday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $25 advance, $30 day of; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

Hymn for Her

Alt-Americana act Hymn for Her returns to one of their favorite local venues, Cafe in the Park in downtown Sarasota's Payne Park, for a show the night after Thanksgiving. Featuring husband and wife Wayne Waxing and Lucy Tight, the group toured Europe earlier this year, which they previously visited when they played England's massive music festival Glastonbury in 2017. Hymn for Her has also earned recognition from Rolling Stone, which named the track "Blue Balloons" from their 2018 album "Pop-n-Downers" one of the 10 best country and Americana songs of that week. 7 p.m. Friday; Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota; free; 941-361-3032; cafeinthepark.org

Aūto Kania

After recently throwing an EP release show at Big Top Brewers Collective, Sarasota psychedelic/experimental rock group Aūto Kania will return to the Lakewood Ranch taproom and venue. Bassist Jack Berry says this show will celebrate his and guitarist-vocalist Tamás Nagy's birthdays, as well as what would've been the 80th birthday of Jimi Hendrix, with a Hendrix tribute set with special guests. Also featuring drummer Jared Johnson, Aūto Kania takes influence from '60s and '70s music "while incorporating hints of European folklore and jazz in an abstractly modern style." 7 p.m. Friday; Big Top Brewers Collective, 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton; free; 941-708-2966; bigtopbrewing.com

Ticket Newsletter:Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

Dave Koz and Friends

Grammy-nominated smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz, joined by musician friends, will return to Van Wezel on his 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour. Earlier this year, he also released his latest Christmas album "Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads," with a tracklist ranging from traditional holiday favorites such as "Silent Night" to a medley of John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" and "Imagine." Trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White and vocalist Rebecca Jade, who all appear on the album, are set to join Koz along with pianist Keiko Matsui. 8 p.m. Saturday; Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $62-$87; 941-263-6799; vanwezel.org

J.P. Soars and the Red Hots

For its Blues & Brews Sunday concert series, Sarasota brewery and venue Big Top Brewing Company will welcome South Florida guitarist/singer-songwriter J.P. Soars and his band the Red Hots. The group earned four Blues Music Awards nominations earlier this year, including Band of the Year, B.B. King Entertainer and Instrumentalist — Guitar for Soars, and Instrumentalist — Drums for Chris Peet. Along with leading his own band, Soars has also played in the supergroup Southern Hospitality with Grammy-nominated pianist Victor Wainwright and fellow Floridian Damon Fowler. 3 p.m. Sunday; Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

Allman Family Revival

This celebration of the late Gregg Allman, founding Allman Brothers Band member and onetime Manatee County resident, hosted by his son and fellow musician Devon Allman, returns to Van Wezel. He'll be joined by other musicians including Sarasota native Duane Betts, son of ABB co-founder/Sarasota County resident Dickey Betts, and Maggie Rose, who Devon recently collaborated with on a cover of the Jackson Browne-penned song "These Days" that Gregg also recorded for his 1973 solo debut "Laid Back." Other performers will include Donavon Frankenreiter, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison and The River Kittens, with support from The Meters' George Porter Jr. and his group the Runnin' Pardners. 8 p.m. Monday; Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $60-$94; 941-263-6799; vanwezel.org

Terry Hanck Band

Sarasota County restaurant and blues venue Englewoods on Dearborn's live music lineup this week will include saxophonist and singer-songwriter Terry Hanck. The winner of multiple Blues Music Awards, including back-to-back in the Instrumentalist — Horns category in 2016 and 2017, Hanck most recently released 2019's "I Still Get Excited," featuring special guests such as Rick Estrin, Chris Cain and Tracy Nelson. Other musicians Hanck has performed with include Elvin Bishop, touring with him for a decade and later reuniting with him on Bishop’s 2011 live album “Raisin’ Hell Revue.” 6 p.m. Wednesday; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Tyler Rich

Big Top Brewing Company has become a new favorite local venue for concerts by national names in country music, with Tyler Rich returning for his second show there this year. The country singer is known for his romantic singles "The Difference" and "Leave Her Wild," inspired by his relationship with actress Sabina Gadecki. Both songs appeared on his 2020 debut album "Two Thousand Miles," which he's since followed up with new singles including "Better Than You're Used To" and "Thinkin' We're in Love," the latter featuring Quebec singer Marie-Mai. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; $12-$69; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations

After a recent string of European dates, and before they perform at Bradenton Blues Festival and the following day's Blues Brunch at Mattison's Riverwalk Grille, Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations will play a headlining show at Englewoods on Dearborn. The Kansas-based band draws from a variety of genres, describing their sound as spanning "a Hill Country stomp through cranked-up Fender Twins to Nick Cave riffing on 'Led Zeppelin III' or the Laurel Canyon sound filtered through a Southern swamp." That range can be heard on the group's debut full-length, 2020's "My Getaway." 6 p.m. Thursday; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; free; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
getnews.info

Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit

Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023

One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing woman located in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide

If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife

In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Claus for Suncoast Kids

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy