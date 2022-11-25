ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville man killed in Thanksgiving Day shooting in Russell, police say

By Jason Gonzalez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting near 31st Street and River Park Drive about 6 p.m., according to a release from Louisville Metro Police. When LMPD arrived on the scene, officers found an individual who had been shot multiple times, the statement said. The person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The person who was killed hasn't been identified, and no other information was released in the immediate aftermath.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville man killed in Thanksgiving Day shooting in Russell, police say

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Teenage girl shot while walking in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while walking alone in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Couple arrested for abuse of infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy