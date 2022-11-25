One more cup: Final thoughts on a month-long Memphis coffee-shop tour

After spending the past couple of months visiting and revisiting roughly 30 Memphis coffee shops, I have opinions.

The coffee shop guides we’ve published over the past month — on Downtown , Midtown and East Memphis and beyond — are full of observation but intentionally low on “best” or “better” proclamations.

Many of the shops were already part of my coffee-shop-packed regular routine. Roughly a third were places I visited for the first time, and some of those will now extend my regular routine.

In formulating some final takeaways for this week’s Sound Bites podcast , I came up with some categories and lists that seemed worth sharing in written form.

But even though there are rankings ahead, please consider these declarations coarsely ground; a rough, non-binding approximation of preferences always subject to change.

Best atmosphere

Coffee Central is on Getwell Road in Southaven. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

A good atmosphere can take many forms, from the elegance of the Pinch District’s Comeback Coffee to the hominess of Midtown’s Otherlands to the interesting environment and sometimes lively people-watching of the Arrive Hotel’s Vice & Virtue. But the foundation is a space that’s comfortable and welcoming, and the central question is this: Where do you feel like hanging out?

Comeback Coffee Otherlands Coffee Bar Vice & Virtue at Arrive Hotel Coffee Central Crazy Gander

Best camp-out spot

Otherlands Coffee Bar costumers on Monday, October 31, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

This could mean digging into a book, but most likely means digging into your laptop, turning a coffee shop into a temporary solo work space. My general rule of thumb here is obvious but worth stating: Respect the space and the other customers. Some spots are welcoming to laptoppers. Some aren’t, and that’s perfectly fine, too. Part of respecting the space is to spend money there and, to me, not to linger much longer than it takes to consume what you’ve ordered without ordering something else. How much longer is too much? Again, it depends on the space and how busy it is. Judgment calls abound. Where am I most comfortable making an extended stay?

French Truck’s Crosstown Concourse location is a cheat, but also an inevitable top pick: There are six floors of varied public seating to take your coffee. East Memphis’ The Hub is the largest dedicated coffee-shop space in town and also a highly casual, comfortable environment. Comeback Coffee’s Wi-Fi code, emblazoned across a wall: Stayawhile.

French Truck Coffee (Crosstown) The Hub Otherlands Coffee Bar Coffee Central Comeback Coffee

Best coffee situation

Vice & Virtue/Hustle & Dough for Downtown Memphis Coffee Guide (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

Put a humble asterisk on this category in particular. I didn’t have the time or really even the inclination to directly compare a basic cup of coffee across 30 different places, and while “who has the best coffee?” might seem like the most foundational coffee-shop question, I actually don’t think it is for most consumers.

That said, if I think back across the shops I’ve visited multiple times this year with a mind to where I had the best drink experiences, all other factors aside, these are the places top of mind.

City & State Comeback Coffee Team Car Café Vice & Virtue The Hub

Best pastry situation

Vice & Virtue/Hustle & Dough for Downtown Memphis Coffee Guide. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

Can you have coffee without a pastry? The answer is yes and, after two months of increasing my already-high frequency of coffee-shop visits, I probably won’t pull back on the shops that much but will pull back on the pastries.

That said, when I’m ready to get my hands on some scones, croissants, hand pies and more again, these are the spots that stood out most.

Vice & Virtue (actually Hustle & Dough, the bakery partnered with the coffee kiosk inside the Arrive Hotel) City & State (baked at down-the-street sibling restaurant The Liquor Store) Café Eclectic (mostly baked in-house) Square Beans (mostly from La Belle European Bakery in Eads) Society Skatepark (Baked behind the counter and sometimes cooling there in the pan)

Best for a meal

Turkey sandwich with cranberry jam at Cafe Keough. (Daily Memphian file)

Got a lunch meeting that demands more than a pastry but needs high-quality coffee, too? Here are places where full meals and coffee-shop coffee come together best.

Edge Alley Café Keough Team Car Café (food from the adjacent El Mero Taco) Café Eclectic Coffee Central

Most novel setting

Cold foam iced coffee from Team Car Cafe in Cordova. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

There’s nothing wrong with a basic coffee shop, but in Memphis we have coffee shops inside bike shops (Team Car) and skateparks (Society) and churches (The Hub) and hotel lobbies (Vice & Virtue). Places with their own attached pottery studios (Belltower) or neighborhood hangouts where a hip-hop cypher could pop off.

Anti-Gentrification Coffee Club Team Car Café Society Skatepark Vice & Virtue The Hub

Best outdoor seating

Owners Hayes and Amy McPherson stand in Comeback Coffee’s patio Nov. 1, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Maybe this isn’t quite the time of year for it, but if the weather’s nice, I crave outdoor seating, whether it’s a back patio, along a front sidewalk or with a whole park right across the street.