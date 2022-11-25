Sheriff's Operation Jingle Bells aims to dash 'Grinch activity' in retail hotspots

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched its annual Operation Jingle Bells, a five-week detail that increases law enforcement presence in various shopping areas throughout the holiday season.

Deputies are focusing efforts in four main areas: Wolfchase Galleria; Macon Road/North Houston Levee Road; Centennial Drive/Winchester Road; and the Oak Court Mall. They’ll patrol store parking lots, contact store employees and management and conduct increased traffic management.

SCSO Director Jason Bartlett, who is in charge of Operation Jingle Bells, said the goal is to put more officers in shopping areas for visibility and faster response time. It builds relationships with businesses and consumers and serves as a deterrent to crime like car break-ins and shoplifting. It also keeps traffic flow in parking lots and roadways safer.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in today’s time that everybody’s asking for a law enforcement presence to be greater,” Bartlett said. “So that’s exactly what we’re doing ... We want everybody to have a great holiday. We want them to have a great shopping experience. And we want our businesses to thrive. We want to see Memphis thrive.”

Bartlett said the sheriff’s office has been implementing Operation Jingle Bells for decades. When he joined the department in 1997, the operations were concentrated around Hickory Ridge Mall and the Mall of Memphis.

But now that Wolfchase and Oak Court have become some of the more popular shopping areas, holiday operations have grown and shifted.

Exact areas law enforcement agencies will patrol are:

Area 1 (Wolfchase Mall area) - Highway 64 from Interstate 40 to Kate Bond, Germantown Parkway from Rockcreek Parkway to Highway 64

Area 2 (District 4) - Highway 64 from Interstate 40 to Canada Road, Canada Road/North Houston Levee Road from Interstate 40 to Macon Road

Area 3 (District 2) - Winchester Road from Highway 385 to Forrest Hill Irene Road, Hacks Cross Road from Winchester Road to East Shelby Drive, East Shelby Drive from Hacks Cross Road to Riverdale Road

Area 4 (Oak Court area) - Poplar Avenue from South Holmes Street to South White Station Road, Park Avenue from White Station Road to Mendenhall Road, Colonial Road (Target) from Spottswood Avenue to Southern Avenue

Police departments from Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Memphis, as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol, will assist with operations.

“All the law enforcement in this area are working together for the same common goal,” Bartlett said. “And that is to get the visibility out there, be proactive and give everybody a great holiday shopping experience.”

The SCSO Fugitive Division will concentrate on theft-related warrants from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4 in the east and southeastern parts of Shelby County.

Through the first three days of this year’s Operation Jingle Bells effort, Fugitive Division team members did 36 warrant attempts and made eight felony arrests and seven misdemeanor arrests.

Lately, Memphis has seen some mass shoplifting and business burglaries, including two events that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Twenty-two suspects entered a Walmart in Whitehaven through a broken window in the automotive section and stole $7,715.80 worth of merchandise, including televisions and speakers. The same night, a group of multiple suspects broke into Valid Kixx and stole $100,000 worth of Nike shoes and toys.

“Operation Jingle Bells is going to be an impact to help try to prevent some of those things from happening,” Bartlett said. “As law enforcement, I wish we could stop it. I wish we could say that there was a magic wand and we could say the magic words, and crime would stop today.

“But as law enforcement, we’re going to do everything we can. We’re going to be out there for the community. We want to be out there for our consumers. We’re going to be out there for our business owners.”

Anna Cardona, marketing director with Simon Property Group, which manages Wolfchase Galleria, said the SCSO effort increases customers’ confidence that they can shop at the mall safely during the holidays.

“Patron confidence in coming to the mall that they will be protected is much higher having the sheriffs on site,” Cardona said. “We want to make sure that families feel safe coming to the mall. And so around the holidays, there’s a lot of extra families out and about. So we make the extra investment to have that sense of security here.”

Abdel Ighneim, a manager at Beauty and Company, 4202 Hacks Cross Road, said the business recently had a shoplifting incident, so he will gladly welcome increased law enforcement presence during the holidays.

“I like that,” Inghneim said. “It’s no problem. Because (theft) happened to me more than one time. … My employees and customers will feel safe.”

However, not all retail owners are confident having extra law enforcement will do much to curb crime.

“I mean, it’s nice,” said Cory Prewitt, president of Laurelwood Shopping Center. “Do I think it really stops any crime? Probably not, because they drive through, and then they’re gone. But any presence is better than not, for sure.”

The Oak Court and Laurelwood area was added back to the patrol list this year due to new businesses popping up on the Poplar corridor.

Prewitt said the area suffers from a host of crimes throughout the year, including car thefts and “smash-and-grab” business burglaries. And these crimes are worse during the holiday season.

Prewitt said one of his tenants, Sissy’s Log Cabin, fell victim to a smash-and-grab incident in January.

“(Memphis police) pursued them through the shopping center till Perkins (Road),” Prewitt said. “They turned down Perkins, and they stopped their pursuit because that is their policy, to not pursue criminals unless it’s a violent felony. To me, as a business owner and a retail guy, them smashing and grabbing one of my stores, that’s a pretty violent offense to me, and they just let them go.”

He said he believes because of policies such as this, criminals are not scared of police, which makes crime worse.

“I understand why they have the policy. But if you do not chase criminals, what’s the point of cops?” he said.

SCSO patrol deputies also will conduct details, concentrating on businesses in the east and southeastern parts of Shelby County.

There will be a higher concentration of deputies deployed to these areas on Saturdays and Sundays. They will patrol parking lots, businesses and high traffic areas. Additional officers from SCSO’s Reserve Unit will be deployed on peak days.

Bartlett said theft is SCSO’s No. 1 concern during the holidays.

“And that’s going to be a broad scope of thefts ranging from anything from shoplifting all the way up to the potentially more violent crimes such as robbery or carjackings and things like that,” Bartlett said. “The biggest thing that we want to see is we want to see our citizens that are shopping, they need to be aware of their surroundings.”

SCSO has message boards in various areas near Wolfchase and southeast Memphis that read, “Tis the season to be safe. Report Grinch activity.”

The sheriff’s department recently posted a list of safe shopping tips on Twitter, including hiding valuables in the trunks of vehicles, observing surroundings, shopping with groups and keeping a consistent eye on children.

Papa Agne, an employee at Signature, an apparel store in Oak Court Mall, said the increased law enforcement, coupled with the security company that patrols the mall, helps him — and his customers — feel safer.

“I feel good about it, to be honest,” Agne said. “It just shows us that we’re safer, basically. Like, ain’t nothing really going to happen. Usually around holidays, we’ve got a lot of stuff that happens. People come in with guns and stuff like that. ...

“When you come in the store, we don’t know what weapon you’ve got on you. So just them being around makes a big difference.”

Jessica Bailey, a shopper at Oak Court Mall, said she was not worried about crime at the mall but said traffic enforcement is much-needed in the Riverdale area, which is one of the zones where SCSO is increasing traffic patrols.

“Especially around the holiday times, people are driving crazy,” Bailey said. “And then everybody’s so quick to want to get out and fight or shoot or something like that.”

Bartlett said with the increase of drivers on the roads during the holidays, there will likely be more traffic incidents.

“During the holidays, we’re gonna see increased traffic in and out of our shopping centers,” Bartlett said. “We are going to see traffic increase on all of our major roadways because everybody’s out shopping or buying gifts for their loved ones. So you’re going to start seeing people that are going to become impatient. You’re going to start seeing people that are irritated.”

Bartlett said the sheriff’s department ultimately hopes to keep the community feeling safe during the holidays and for citizens to see the positive side of law enforcement.

“We want the public to know, we want our residents of Shelby County, our visitors that are coming into Shelby County to go shopping, we want them to know immediately that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is here,” he said.

Operation Jingle Bells officially started Monday, Nov. 21; it continues through New Year’s Day.