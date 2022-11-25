ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Letter to the editor: Elected officials must do more to stem inflation

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

How hard is it to realize that when fuel prices or taxes on business goes up, everything goes up?

Everything that is consumed or purchased now has to be delivered in one form or another to reach the general public.

Businesses don't pay for the extra taxes or increases consumers do as they simply increase prices on everything they supply us. That's called inflation, which is now at a 40-year high.

Get off your keisters and cut to the chase and restart the drilling, mining and pipelines to stop even more inflation.

Just my opinion.

Harry Krichbaum, Canton Township

Comments / 0

 

