ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

MetroWest residents can choose from several nonprofits on National Giving Day

By Lillian Eden, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FihTz_0jNC7poA00

First comes Black Friday, then it's Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. But after all of those opportunities to spend, try to remember to keep some cash in hand for the National Day of Giving, which celebrates the practice of giving back on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Due in large part to COVID-19, there’s little question the last few years have been difficult for businesses and individuals alike. And with inflation raging for the past year, charity is sometimes forced to take a back seat to necessities.

But for those who are able to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the National Day of Giving, here are some local nonprofits that can use a helping hand:

Foundation for MetroWest

Operates in: Throughout MetroWestServes: Residents of MetroWest who face various challengesWebsite: https://www.foundationmw.org/

A donation to Natick-based Foundation for MetroWest can do a little bit of everything. It provides grants for hunger relief, youth development, family support, arts and culture and environmental stewardship to nonprofits throughout MetroWest. The foundation, which began in 1996 under the name Crossroads Community Foundation — for municipalities west of 128 and east of 495 — has grown to more than 100 funds, and has distributed almost $30 million since its inception.

Recent programs include a partnership with Mathworks, Literations and Jewish Family Service of MetroWest that paired about 30 students struggling with reading with retirees. Retirees and older volunteers are the “secret sauce” of the program’s success, Executive Director Jay Kim told the Daily News.

: New Framingham program pairs retirees with students who lag in reading

The foundation also has an initiative called Impact MetroWest, the purpose of which is to “bring awareness to and drive action around the strengths and challenges facing our communities here in the MetroWest region and Greater Boston.”

The regional indicators include diversity demographics like voter participation rates, how the regional population is growing and median household income, which can guide donations for where people think it will have the greatest impact and where the greatest need is.

United Way of Tri-County

Operates in: MetroWestServes: Residents of MetroWest face various challengesWebsite:https://www.uwotc.org/

This nonprofit is among more than 1,000 United Ways throughout the world, investing in health, education, financial stability and helping with basic needs. United Way of Tri-County runs food pantries in Framingham, Marlborough and Clinton. If you miss this giving season, the nonprofit also hosts a fitness challenge with prizes, urging locals to donate $15 and walk just one mile a day in February; proceeds are donated to Tri-County food pantries. Last year, this agency gave out about 800 Thanksgiving meals to families in need. In 2021, the UWTC distributed more than 1,000 backpacks of school supplies to students and distributed more than 3 million pounds of food to families in need.

Lots of turkey: United Way of Tri-County helps 800 MetroWest families with Thanksgiving dinner

Walk for charity: United Way's Heart of Hunger Challenge promotes fitness, supports food pantries

Hoops & Homework

Operates in: FraminghamServes: Youth ages 5-14 in Framingham’s Southside at two locations, providing a safe learning and enrichment space.Website: https://hoopsandhomeworkinc.com/

Hoops & Homework is the only neighborhood after-school program licensed by the Massachusetts Office of Early Education and Care. This nonprofit has helped more than 200 students, creating a safe space for them to improve academic skills like reading, writing and math. It also offers programs in the summer and is hoping to expand offerings for older youth. Hoops & Homework has built a playground and basketball court, and unveiled a new learning center last year. Director Kevin Lopez, who grew up in the area Hoops & Homework now serves, said a program like this would have been a huge asset while he was growing up. The program is offered by current staff and volunteers that reflect the diversity of Framingham’s Southside, according to Lopez.

Decade of helping: Hoops & Homework marks 10 years of enriching underprivileged Framingham youth

South Middlesex Opportunity Council

Operates in: FraminghamServes: MetroWest and LowellWebsite: https://www.smoc.org/

According to its most recent annual report, SMOC’s goals are to improve quality of life through education, advocacy and support services, combating poverty through its own work and through supporting other local organizations. It also provides practical help like tax assistance, home energy assistance and rental assistance programs. Additionally, it provides early education and child care, as well as providing nutritious meals to participants.

Founded in 1965 to combat poverty, the multi-service agency hopes to create safety nets for families in need, including offering employment development programs as well as helping families meet short- and long-term housing needs. It has also provided nearly 2,000 individuals with domestic and sexual violence counseling.

Double your donation: This Giving Tuesday, donations will be matched up to $20,000, thanks to an anonymous benefactor. Donations of new items for adult shelters such as hats and gloves, laundry baskets and twin bedding are also appreciated. Learn more on SMOC’s website.

Jewish Family Service of MetroWest

Operates in: FraminghamServes: Families and individuals of all ages, including older adults, people with disabilities and those experiencing domestic abuse.Website:https://jfsmw.org/

Nonprofit JFS serves more than 7,000 people annually, including family assistance like employment support and food security, as well as immigrant and resettlement services, providing nutritious meals, clothes and resettlement assistant for Ukrainian, Afghan and Syrian refugees.

Shopping this holiday season? Set up an AmazonSmile account through the JFS website and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the nonprofit.

Medway Community Farm

Operates in: MedwayServes: Communities in and around MedwayWebsite: https://www.medwaycommunityfarm.org/

This nonprofit hopes to provide more locally grown food as well as hands-on volunteer opportunities and educational programming. The MFC began in 2009 with a group of volunteers and now occupies nearly 20 acres of land in Medway, offering a yearly CSA, farm stand and offerings at local farmers markets; the farm participates in SNAP and HIP and donates to local food pantries.

Evergreen Center

Operates in: MilfordServes: Children and adolescents with severe developmental disabilitiesWebsite:https://www.evergreenctr.org/about-evergreen/philosophy

Founded in 1982, this nonprofit serves children and adolescents with developmental disabilities like autism, physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and those with dual diagnoses. It aims to prepare participants for everyday life through education, personal growth and providing opportunities for independence.

Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England

Operates in: MilfordServes: People with spina bifida and their familiesWebsite: https://sbagreaterne.org/

This local chapter of the National Spina Bifida Association offers local support for those affected by spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spine. The local association works to be a resource, educating the public and supporting those with spina bifida and their caregivers.

Sudbury Valley Trustees

Operates in: SudburyServes: A conservation organization operating throughout MetroWestWebsite: https://www.svtweb.org/

The Sudbury Valley Trustees works collaboratively with land trusts, private land owners as well as state and federal agencies to protect and conserve land for agriculture, outdoor recreation and forestry.

The SVT also offers volunteer activities like land stewardship through weed pulling of invasives as well as programs virtual and in person for bird watching, creating a pollinator-friendly garden and farm walks. A donation to the SVT will help conserve wildlife habitats and working farms in more than 30 communities, through donations or an annual membership.

Weed warriors: Sudbury Valley Trustees hosts, guides invasive weed-pulling events

Advocates

Operates in: FraminghamServes: Addiction recovery, adult family care, autism services and counseling, deaf servicesWebsite: https://www.advocates.org/

This human services agency does a bit of everything. Advocates creates connections with people and families to help support people experiencing everything from addiction to needing mental health services, as well as providing day activities and long-term care for people with disabilities. Advocates also awards grants for those in need to cover small expenses such as music lessons or a bicycle for those who can’t afford it. It also works to support family caregivers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Woburn company gives employees $2,000 each to donate to local non-profits

WOBURN - A Woburn company has an unprecedented way of giving back at the start of the holiday season.Cummings Properties gives every employee $2,000 each to donate to any local non-profit."I think that the one of the things that we have really learned through membership of the giving pledge is that visibility really is important because people give because other people are giving," company founder Bill Cummings told WBZ-TV.Account manager Natalie Breen chose the Medford Public Library Foundation."That money can go so far for the library. They can do programming, buy new materials, they can bring in a speaker....
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Paint job draws Planning Board ire

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
SOMERVILLE, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility. The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues....
BREWSTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building

WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
WORCESTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy