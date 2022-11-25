MetroWest residents can choose from several nonprofits on National Giving Day

First comes Black Friday, then it's Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. But after all of those opportunities to spend, try to remember to keep some cash in hand for the National Day of Giving, which celebrates the practice of giving back on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Due in large part to COVID-19, there’s little question the last few years have been difficult for businesses and individuals alike. And with inflation raging for the past year, charity is sometimes forced to take a back seat to necessities.

But for those who are able to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the National Day of Giving, here are some local nonprofits that can use a helping hand:

Foundation for MetroWest

Operates in: Throughout MetroWestServes: Residents of MetroWest who face various challengesWebsite: https://www.foundationmw.org/

A donation to Natick-based Foundation for MetroWest can do a little bit of everything. It provides grants for hunger relief, youth development, family support, arts and culture and environmental stewardship to nonprofits throughout MetroWest. The foundation, which began in 1996 under the name Crossroads Community Foundation — for municipalities west of 128 and east of 495 — has grown to more than 100 funds, and has distributed almost $30 million since its inception.

Recent programs include a partnership with Mathworks, Literations and Jewish Family Service of MetroWest that paired about 30 students struggling with reading with retirees. Retirees and older volunteers are the “secret sauce” of the program’s success, Executive Director Jay Kim told the Daily News.

The foundation also has an initiative called Impact MetroWest, the purpose of which is to “bring awareness to and drive action around the strengths and challenges facing our communities here in the MetroWest region and Greater Boston.”

The regional indicators include diversity demographics like voter participation rates, how the regional population is growing and median household income, which can guide donations for where people think it will have the greatest impact and where the greatest need is.

United Way of Tri-County

Operates in: MetroWestServes: Residents of MetroWest face various challengesWebsite:https://www.uwotc.org/

This nonprofit is among more than 1,000 United Ways throughout the world, investing in health, education, financial stability and helping with basic needs. United Way of Tri-County runs food pantries in Framingham, Marlborough and Clinton. If you miss this giving season, the nonprofit also hosts a fitness challenge with prizes, urging locals to donate $15 and walk just one mile a day in February; proceeds are donated to Tri-County food pantries. Last year, this agency gave out about 800 Thanksgiving meals to families in need. In 2021, the UWTC distributed more than 1,000 backpacks of school supplies to students and distributed more than 3 million pounds of food to families in need.

Hoops & Homework

Operates in: FraminghamServes: Youth ages 5-14 in Framingham’s Southside at two locations, providing a safe learning and enrichment space.Website: https://hoopsandhomeworkinc.com/

Hoops & Homework is the only neighborhood after-school program licensed by the Massachusetts Office of Early Education and Care. This nonprofit has helped more than 200 students, creating a safe space for them to improve academic skills like reading, writing and math. It also offers programs in the summer and is hoping to expand offerings for older youth. Hoops & Homework has built a playground and basketball court, and unveiled a new learning center last year. Director Kevin Lopez, who grew up in the area Hoops & Homework now serves, said a program like this would have been a huge asset while he was growing up. The program is offered by current staff and volunteers that reflect the diversity of Framingham’s Southside, according to Lopez.

South Middlesex Opportunity Council

Operates in: FraminghamServes: MetroWest and LowellWebsite: https://www.smoc.org/

According to its most recent annual report, SMOC’s goals are to improve quality of life through education, advocacy and support services, combating poverty through its own work and through supporting other local organizations. It also provides practical help like tax assistance, home energy assistance and rental assistance programs. Additionally, it provides early education and child care, as well as providing nutritious meals to participants.

Founded in 1965 to combat poverty, the multi-service agency hopes to create safety nets for families in need, including offering employment development programs as well as helping families meet short- and long-term housing needs. It has also provided nearly 2,000 individuals with domestic and sexual violence counseling.

Double your donation: This Giving Tuesday, donations will be matched up to $20,000, thanks to an anonymous benefactor. Donations of new items for adult shelters such as hats and gloves, laundry baskets and twin bedding are also appreciated. Learn more on SMOC’s website.

Jewish Family Service of MetroWest

Operates in: FraminghamServes: Families and individuals of all ages, including older adults, people with disabilities and those experiencing domestic abuse.Website:https://jfsmw.org/

Nonprofit JFS serves more than 7,000 people annually, including family assistance like employment support and food security, as well as immigrant and resettlement services, providing nutritious meals, clothes and resettlement assistant for Ukrainian, Afghan and Syrian refugees.

Shopping this holiday season? Set up an AmazonSmile account through the JFS website and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the nonprofit.

Medway Community Farm

Operates in: MedwayServes: Communities in and around MedwayWebsite: https://www.medwaycommunityfarm.org/

This nonprofit hopes to provide more locally grown food as well as hands-on volunteer opportunities and educational programming. The MFC began in 2009 with a group of volunteers and now occupies nearly 20 acres of land in Medway, offering a yearly CSA, farm stand and offerings at local farmers markets; the farm participates in SNAP and HIP and donates to local food pantries.

Evergreen Center

Operates in: MilfordServes: Children and adolescents with severe developmental disabilitiesWebsite:https://www.evergreenctr.org/about-evergreen/philosophy

Founded in 1982, this nonprofit serves children and adolescents with developmental disabilities like autism, physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and those with dual diagnoses. It aims to prepare participants for everyday life through education, personal growth and providing opportunities for independence.

Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England

Operates in: MilfordServes: People with spina bifida and their familiesWebsite: https://sbagreaterne.org/

This local chapter of the National Spina Bifida Association offers local support for those affected by spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spine. The local association works to be a resource, educating the public and supporting those with spina bifida and their caregivers.

Sudbury Valley Trustees

Operates in: SudburyServes: A conservation organization operating throughout MetroWestWebsite: https://www.svtweb.org/

The Sudbury Valley Trustees works collaboratively with land trusts, private land owners as well as state and federal agencies to protect and conserve land for agriculture, outdoor recreation and forestry.

The SVT also offers volunteer activities like land stewardship through weed pulling of invasives as well as programs virtual and in person for bird watching, creating a pollinator-friendly garden and farm walks. A donation to the SVT will help conserve wildlife habitats and working farms in more than 30 communities, through donations or an annual membership.

Advocates

Operates in: FraminghamServes: Addiction recovery, adult family care, autism services and counseling, deaf servicesWebsite: https://www.advocates.org/

This human services agency does a bit of everything. Advocates creates connections with people and families to help support people experiencing everything from addiction to needing mental health services, as well as providing day activities and long-term care for people with disabilities. Advocates also awards grants for those in need to cover small expenses such as music lessons or a bicycle for those who can’t afford it. It also works to support family caregivers.