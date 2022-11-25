Washington County launches FY23 Surplus Funding Nonprofit Assistance Grant

In late August, the members of the Washington County Board of Commissioners set aside roughly $3 million out of $35 million in surplus funds to give out to nonprofits.

After allocating $1 million of that to several nonprofits that spoke during the public comment portion of a commissioners meeting in September, the five commissioners agreed that they needed to come up with a better system for allocating funds to local 501c3 nonprofits.

With weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election, when some of them would be off the board, they asked the Washington County Office of Grant Management to come up with an application process.

The grant management office announced earlier this month that it had created a process to apply for the money, known as the FY23 Surplus Funding Nonprofit Assistance program.

Surplus Funding Nonprofit Assistance is limited to organizations that have an office in and provide services in Washington County, according to a news release from the county. An organization may only submit one request for funding, with a maximum of $100,000.

The grant program won't be annual, the grant management office said.

"Organizations are encouraged to use this funding to support one-time projects or meet urgent needs," the release states. "Capital and operating expenses are eligible, but organizations should have a plan to sustain operating costs in future years independent of these grant funds."

The grant guidelines with additional information pertaining to eligibility as well the application forms can be found at https://www.washco-md.net/grant-management/county-surplus-funding-grant/.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

For additional information, please contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.