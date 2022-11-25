ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

96.9 WOUR

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

5th Annual Turkey Trot has largest group of runners yet

The 5th annual Little Falls Turkey trot had 103 people sign up, and more than 80 show up to run on Thanksgiving morning. Race organizer Rob Richard said, “We’re happy to be back at the 5th annual Turkey Trot. We had a record number of people sign up and beautiful weather today. We’re looking forward to giving out the awards before everybody goes off and enjoys their holiday feast.”
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Place Called Pauley: An Adirondack History

In the autumn of 1917, the well-known hotel and sportsman’s lodge Pauley Place was torn down as part of New York’s pursuit to bring her wilderness back on the path to being forever wild. The hotel was in Arietta, one of the most remote sections of the southern Adirondacks.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Herkimer, NY

Herkimer is a historic town that started off as a small village in the Mohawk Valley region, located in New York under Herkimer County. The roots of this town date back to the 1700s, as its lands were formerly occupied by German Palatines. Besides its rich history, Herkimer is well...
HERKIMER, NY
WIBX 950

These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
ILION, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)

At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
News 12

Caught on camera: Black bear spotted in Milford backyard

A Milford resident caught a black bear on video late Saturday afternoon tearing down a bird feeder. The video, sent to News 12 by Ted De Giacomo, was taken at 94 Honeycomb Lane. He said it “hung around for at least 15 minutes” and wanted neighbors to be aware of...
MILFORD, NY

