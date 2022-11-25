Read full article on original website
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Cheese Festival Schedules first fundraiser
The Little Falls Cheese Festival has scheduled its first fundraiser on December 1, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Creative Designs by Tiffany, 78 S Main Street in Dolgeville. Teri Chace, with Team Cheese, said that there are a lot of farms around the area, and they’ve found that dairy has become less profitable. “There has been a cheesemaking renaissance in this area, so the Cheese Festival has become popular because people come here to try cheese.”
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
Local veterans share Thanksgiving meal all under one roof at Clear Path For Veterans
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clear Path For Veterans brought back its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, which is a Thanksgiving Day tradition for many local vets and their families. It truly is a Thanksgiving meal that doesn’t go unnoticed. “Thanksgiving dinner is good and the guy that we got in the kitchen knows exactly what […]
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Herkimer, NY
Herkimer is a historic town that started off as a small village in the Mohawk Valley region, located in New York under Herkimer County. The roots of this town date back to the 1700s, as its lands were formerly occupied by German Palatines. Besides its rich history, Herkimer is well...
Kentucky company fined for illegally dumping railroad ties in Chenango County
CHENANGO COUNTY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Kentucky company and its Vice President have admitted to illegally dumping old railroad ties in Chenango County, and then creating fake paperwork to cover it up. Cross Tie Disposal and its VP, 48-year-old Harold Young, arranged to dispose of the hazardous ties at a property in Chenango County instead of […]
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get on the ground. The […]
Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway
Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
