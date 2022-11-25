Aurora Police Rescue A Boy Who Slipped Through Ice In A Retention Pond And The Mother Who Followed Him

Read full article on original website
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Castle Rock apartment shootingHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Aurora postpones votes on American Rescue Plan Act grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock offers free trolley rides until the end of DecemberNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Police: Suspect in backseat of Denver police vehicle shoots officer in neck
A handcuffed suspect in the back of a Denver police vehicle accessed a gun and shot an officer in the neck while in the sally port of the downtown jail, according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.
KKTV
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary tied to a disturbing act that was carried out in Colorado in 2016. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia faces 88 to 112 years to life in prison for the violent crime. The DA’s Office shared details on the case with the public through a news release on Tuesday.
Homicide investigation underway after woman is found shot to death in Aurora
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Aurora early Monday morning, according to the city’s police department.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
californiaexaminer.net
A Child Dies After Slipping Through The Ice Into A Lake In Colorado
According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, a teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four kids to fall through the ice Tuesday afternoon, has passed away. He was one of the four teens that fell through the ice. On Tuesday, authorities...
Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out
By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
1 dead, 1 injured in early Saturday Lafayette shooting, suspect at-large
One man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a shooting broke out Saturday morning at an apartment in Lafayette.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said in a release. Aurora Police responded to a call about a man hit by a car near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.
Denver Man Sentenced Gets 46 Months Following Search Warrant Executed At His Home
DENVER, CO. – James Ernesto Martinez, age 33, of Denver, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (convicted felon). According to the plea agreement, on July 22, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Man pleads guilty to 10 armed bank robberies across metro
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to 10 armed bank robberies that took place over three months.
Lafayette Police investigate homicide after 2 people found shot
Police are investigating a homicide after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds in a Lafayette home, the Lafayette Police Department said in a release. Lafayette Police responded to a report of a shooting in Lafayette at 3 a.m. Saturday. They reported to the residence at 750 S. Lafayette Drive and found the bodies of two victims with gunshot wounds.
I-70 crash involving wrong-way driver kills 1, injures others
An overnight crash on I-70 involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on the interstate killed one and seriously injured several others, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash around midnight Friday into Saturday morning, they said in a release Saturday. The crash occurred...
Suspect in deadly shooting that injured 5 others arrested Wednesday by police
A man suspected in a deadly shooting that left five others injured in the eastern part of the city earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Denver police.
5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath
This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.
1310kfka.com
31 Year Old Sentenced to Life
As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment
Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV
Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
