TMZ.com
Shanquella Robinson's Death in Cabo, Father Believes Attack Was a Set Up
Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death in Mexico smells like a set up to her father ... he tells TMZ he believes his daughter was attacked as part of a diabolical plan. Shanquella, who was from North Carolina, was found dead last month in her room in Los Cabos ... where she was vacationing with a group of friends. Her parents say the friends told them the 25-year-old died of alcohol poisoning.
NYC hotel housekeeper hospitalized after cleaning mystery substance
A chambermaid was hospitalized after coming in contact with a mysterious white powder inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room Tuesday, authorities said. The woman was cleaning a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel on West 57th Street when she discovered a “white powdery substance” near the bathroom sink and began feeling dizzy and nauseous around 1:20 p.m., police said. The FDNY responded and swabbed surfaces within the room. They tested the samples collected and found a possible trace amount of an explosive substance, NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy said at a press conference. The NYPD bomb squad and the FBI...
