China’s state-owned television is editing maskless fans out of its World Cup coverage
Fans of Morocco team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Nov. 27 2022. Footage of maskless World Cup fans crowded into Qatari stadiums from all corners of the world has become a thorn in China’s zero-COVID policy. As protestors demonstrate against COVID restrictions across China, the country’s...
China covid protests – live: Anti-lockdown dissent in Shanghai spreads to cities worldwide
Protests against China‘s strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity with the rare scenes of dissent.Small-scale vigils and protests have been held in cities in Europe, Asia and North America, including London, Paris, Tokyo and Sydney, organised by expatriate dissidents and students.“It’s what I should do. When I saw so many Chinese citizens and students take to the streets, my feeling is they have shouldered so much more than we have,” said graduate student Chiang Seeta, one of the organisers of a demonstration...
