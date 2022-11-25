Read full article on original website
Cameroon and Serbia played out a World Cup classic, but the result means both teams are now on the edge of elimination
Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar was the star player on the day, scoring and assisting a goal after coming off the bench.
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
