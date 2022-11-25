ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Bridge Refugee Services' new leader is doing 'what my heart feels'

By Carol Z. Shane
 3 days ago
A native of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Lavigni holds a bachelor's in psychology and a Master of Science in education with a concentration in human services. She has more than 18 years’ experience leading nonprofits that address and aid those with developmental disabilities, including United Cerebral Palsy of Washington, D.C., and, most recently, The GATE (Gateway to Independence.)

“I’ve been an executive leader for a long time,” she said. “I felt I was being called to a different population. I have done it for so long with people with intellectual/developmental disabilities; it seemed like a natural transition to another helping field. Having worked in the nonprofit world I obviously knew of Bridge. When I saw the posting I was really excited.”

Lavigni first came to Knoxville four years ago when her husband accepted the position of regional director of operations for Regal Cinemas. She says her career has taken her to many places; in addition to the D.C. area, she’s made homes in Long Island, Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

How did she know that she would be a good fit for Bridge?

“A friend of mine is very involved with immigrants and people in that community. I had gone to a Fourth of July party over the summer; there were actually Bridge clients there.”

Lavigni was struck by the faces and manner of the refugees, who had all left perilous conditions behind in their homelands. “It was amazing to see all these people being safe and having fun and enjoying life.

“A lot of the barriers that refugees face − transportation, jobs, socialization, housing − are the same barriers that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities face.”

Lavigni reached out to some of Bridge’s volunteers, and people who had been touched by the organization. “They love people and they want to help them. I thought, ‘I have to do this. This is the way my heart feels anyway.’”

“We are all very excited about Stephanie’s arrival,” said Bo Townsend, a member of Bridge’s board search committee. “She brings a variety of skills and experience to this position as executive director. The staff has done an excellent job of providing services during our search process and we look forward to continuing the vital work of Bridge Refugee Services.”

Her first few weeks have been a flurry of “getting to know the staff, getting to know the lay of the land, grants, partnerships, how we are supporting the clients that we have.” She’s disappointed that she’ll miss welcoming a new family at McGhee Tyson airport in mid-December − the next scheduled arrival − because she must be in Chattanooga meeting with Bridge staff there. “Chattanooga seems to have a different demographic of refugees coming in, like more Ukrainians. There are differences there that I’d like to get my arms around.”

She’ll undoubtedly get the thrill of welcoming a new family soon. “I want to help, I want to support. I want to help them live the best life possible.”

