ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
New York Post

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
Digital Trends

Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400

Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
CNET

Psst, Here's the Black Friday Amazon Deal You Should Jump on Right Now

Amid the usual Amazon Black Friday deals like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet, there is a gem of a bundle hiding in plain sight. Not only will the bundle save you 62%, but it pairs together two legitimately useful products that I genuinely believe improve every home.
IGN

The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More

Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy