New Bern, NC

The most important time of the year: Groups to gather for Giving Tuesday in New Bern

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago
Looking for a way to show appreciation for your favorite local charity during one of their most important times of the year?

New Bern's annual "Carry it Forward” Giving Tuesday event will be held on Nov. 29 at Union Point Park from 3-6 p.m., beginning with an opening ceremony led by community leaders.

Local nonprofits representing all areas of service will greet attendees and provide information at separate stations around the circle drive at Union Point Park. Guests are encouraged to make charitable contributions or show support for their favorite organizations in the donation walk/drive-thru.

All sponsor proceeds are divided equally among the nonprofits.

Presenting sponsor Curtis Media will be providing the entertainment with a remote broadcast of Beach, Boogie, and Blues radio.

Other sponsors for this year’s event are the New Bern Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Council and the New Bern Giv3 Committee, the GivingTuesday advocate group for the New Bern area.

The” Carry it Forward” event is held to celebrate Giving Tuesday, the internationally recognized day of charitable giving held on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Locally, GivingTuesday raises money and generates awareness for the area’s nonprofits.

The annual Giving Tuesday event changed formats to a drive-thru donation celebration in 2020 because of COVID-19.

This will be New Bern’s ninth consecutive Giving Tuesday event. The 2021 event welcomed over 40 nonprofits.

New Bern Giv3 Committee Leader Erin Langley said "Carry it Forward” offers a chance for nonprofits to gather in one location and celebrate a day of giving with donors, volunteers, and the community.

“All of these nonprofit organizations deserve a day of celebration and recognition for the work they do and services they provide to our community,” Langley said. “We encourage everyone to come by and say hello, learn about these great organizations, and show support”

Local nonprofits confirmed for the November 29 "Carry it Forward” event are: Abundant Life Community Services, Inc, Bike Box Project, CarolinaEast Foundation, Catholic Charities, Coastal Women's Shelter, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Craven Community College, Craven Concerts Inc, Craven County Hospice, Craven Literacy Council, Craven-Pamlico Reentry, Craven Pamlico Regional Library, Craven Smart Start, Inc, Easterseals UCP NC & VA, Fellowship Of Christian Athletes, First Tee Coastal Carolinas, Fitness With Community 4 A Better Life, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Interfaith Refugee Ministry, Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, MERCI Clinic, One Million Goal Inc, Paws of War Eastern NC, Realize U 252, Religious Community Services Inc, Reviving Lives Ministries, Swiss Bear, Inc., The Filling Station, Inc., Tried by Fire, Inc., True Justice International, Twin Rivers YMCA, United Way of Coastal Carolina, Wreaths Across America-New Bern, New Bern Young Professionals.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

