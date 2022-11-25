ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Marion Technical College awarded safety grant

By Marion Star
 3 days ago
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for Ohio colleges and universities

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that 33 colleges and universities in Ohio will receive a total of $5 million in funding for security projects that enhance the safety of students and staff. Among them is Marion Technical College, which was awarded $97,550.

The grant awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The Ohio School Safety Center, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, reviewed the campus safety grant applications in consultation with the Ohio Department of Higher Education. Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems, and metal detectors.

To be eligible for grant funding, colleges and universities conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas in need of safety enhancements.

Since its creation in 2021, a total of approximately $10 million in funding has been awarded through the Ohio School Safety Center's Campus Safety Grant Program.

ADAMH Board to seek input from churches on opioid settlement funds

The ADAMH Board is requesting input from local church members concerning the OneOhio Opioid Settlement Funds. A focus group discussion is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion County Sheriff's Office Complex, 100 Executive Drive, Marion. Light refreshments will be provided.

According to RecoveryOhio.gov, a state website for the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, 30% of the settlement funds are tagged for community recovering, with a share going to every township, village, city and county. The biggest chunk of money, 55%, will go to a statewide foundation.

Those interested in attending the focus group are asked to RSVP by today (Friday) to amber.cronin@mcadamh.com.

Free community breakfast on Saturday

The Prospect Street United Methodist Church at 185 S. Prospect St. in Marion will host a free community breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Donations will be accepted.

Marion Civic Chorus to perform Handel's 'Messiah'

Marion Civic Chorus will be presenting the 80th performance of Handel's 'Messiah' at 7 p.m. Sunday at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St. in Marion. Directed by Ivan Leavitt, the featured soloists will be: Victoria Meadows, soprano; Carolyn Redman, alto; Dylan Davis, tenor; and Robert Kerr, bass.

All are welcome to attend this event that is free to the public.

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

