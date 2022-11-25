ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Do not enter: University Place back open, now a one-way street going north

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIGUy_0jNC5tPU00

The street in Burlington that runs between University of Vermont's historic buildings and the University Green is now back open after six months of construction. But don't try to enter from Colchester Avenue − the street is now one-way.

University Place has transformed into a north-bound street with buffered bike lanes and wide sidewalks on either side of the street, improved pedestrian crossings and decorative lighting. The $3.2 million project also included new underground water and sewer infrastructure and an area for food trucks with permanent electric utilities so that generators are not needed. Long-term parking was removed due to the addition of bike lanes and the change from a two-way to a one-way street.

The street's redesign was a top priority for UVM and was a collaboration between the city and the university. The city payed for $1.375 million of the project through City Capital Funds and UVM payed for $1.6 million through its capital funds. American Rescue Plan Act funds covered the last $225,000.

“The University Place project has visually transformed this historic heart of UVM’s campus, providing a much-improved and safer connection between our most iconic buildings and the beautiful university green," said UVM President Suresh Garimella in a Monday news release. "This project could not have happened without the strong support of our partners in the city of Burlington and we thank them for their commitment to this project.”

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Discover the “Smatterings Market” on Sundays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sunday’s “smatterings market” will be open at the Burlington beer company. They’re doing this in partnership with a vintage inspired lifestyle marketplace. The flea market is filled with local artists and vendors. The two businesses thought it would be a good opportunity for small business owners to get their products out there for the holidays.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
Adirondack Explorer

John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy

On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
WCAX

SUNY Plattsburgh prioritizing student’s mental health

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh received two new federal grants to expand student mental health services. $400,000 dollars will go toward covering the cost of an evening mental health counselor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and a student assistance program. Adding one new counselor creates availability for 30 to 40...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontcatholic.org

Stunt Nite 22 results

The Rice Memorial High School Senior Class took first place for Best Overall Class Performance for their skit titled “The Reunion” at this year’s 92nd Annual Stunt Nite at the Flynn Theatre Nov. 22. The Junior Class were runners up with “KIB-Knights in Black.”. Other awards...
BURLINGTON, VT
itinyhouses.com

24′ Tiny House for Sale Is a Minimalistic Dwelling!

If you don’t mind making some tweaks here and there and furnishing your home, check out this 24′ Tiny House for sale. At $28K, it’s one of those steal deals you simply cannot ignore!. Read on to find out more about this rustic residence:. Tiny Home Size.
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, November 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights holiday event begins this week

The majestic 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga, an iconic feature of Shelburne Museum’s 45-acre campus, floats in a sea of light for the museum’s Winter Lights extravaganza. Photo courtesy Shelburne Museum. Vermont Business Magazine Starting this week, Shelburne Museum’s campus will be aglow with the spectacular holiday event, Winter Lights,...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Groups in Chittenden County have teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the closing of Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington. For the past 30 years, you could find Sweetwaters on the Church Street Marketplace busy all Thanksgiving Day as they gave out more than 1,000 meals to community members in need.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Former state representative Dick Lawrence dies

LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people in Barton got a walk or run in ahead of their Thanksgiving dinners at the 20th annual Turkey Trot. The 5K event raises money for the Barton Public Library and is held in honor of Melissa White and Josh Murray. Both passed away from cystic fibrosis.
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy