Do not enter: University Place back open, now a one-way street going north

The street in Burlington that runs between University of Vermont's historic buildings and the University Green is now back open after six months of construction. But don't try to enter from Colchester Avenue − the street is now one-way.

University Place has transformed into a north-bound street with buffered bike lanes and wide sidewalks on either side of the street, improved pedestrian crossings and decorative lighting. The $3.2 million project also included new underground water and sewer infrastructure and an area for food trucks with permanent electric utilities so that generators are not needed. Long-term parking was removed due to the addition of bike lanes and the change from a two-way to a one-way street.

The street's redesign was a top priority for UVM and was a collaboration between the city and the university. The city payed for $1.375 million of the project through City Capital Funds and UVM payed for $1.6 million through its capital funds. American Rescue Plan Act funds covered the last $225,000.

“The University Place project has visually transformed this historic heart of UVM’s campus, providing a much-improved and safer connection between our most iconic buildings and the beautiful university green," said UVM President Suresh Garimella in a Monday news release. "This project could not have happened without the strong support of our partners in the city of Burlington and we thank them for their commitment to this project.”

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang