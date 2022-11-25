Read full article on original website
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
CoinGeek Backstage with Rad NFTV’s Brooklyn Earick: Blockchain is the future for content distribution
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become the biggest trend in the global blockchain and tech world. But how about non-fungible television? Rad NFTV is pioneering this bold new world, and as Brooklyn Earick tells CoinGeek Backstage, blockchain is the future of content distribution. Rad NFTV has operated a streaming platform for...
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
Bitcoin with billions of secure transactions per second, with IPv6 multicasting
There is a lot more to IPv6 and Bitcoin than “lots of new IP addresses.” We’ve heard about P2P transactions and communications, and we’ve heard about enhanced security. But how is all this achieved? At a recent webinar for the Digital Around the World event, Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright went into the details with IPv6 Forum chair Professor Latif Ladid, Elas CEO Brendan Lee, and nChain Director of Research Dr. Owen Vaughan. The aim is to introduce these new concepts to outside developers, who can then leverage the BSV blockchain’s “superpowers” to start building tools for a better and more secure internet.
Xi Jinping Faces Protests, Doge Tops 10 Cents, Elon Musk's 'Alternative Phone' And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Developments in COVID-19-hit China and activity in the cryptocurrency space provided some life to the otherwise light activity during the long weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here’s a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend:. 1. Doge Spikes: Dogecoin DOGE/USD extended the...
New bill wants South Korean exchanges to compensate users for sudden halt in withdrawals
Regulators worldwide are scrambling to deal with the effects of the FTX collapse, with some tightening existing laws while others formulate new laws to protect investors. In South Korea, regulators are pushing for a new bill that seeks to punish exchanges that suddenly halt withdrawals, requiring them to compensate their users.
Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill
Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
Australia’s financial watchdog sues Coinbase-backed Block Earner over unlicensed digital asset services
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has taken Block Earner to court over its alleged unregistered offering of digital asset products to the public. Block Earner, a firm backed by Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Aave, also operates an unregistered managed investment scheme that violates Australia’s capital market laws, the regulator said. ASIC averred before the court that the USD Earner, Gold Earner, and Crypto Earner were financial products managed under an investment scheme that required the approval of the regulator.
Beaten-down stocks may tumble further as a global recession and earnings slump take hold, top investor Peter Boockvar says
Investors expect stocks to soar as inflation cools and the Fed cuts rates again, but they're ignoring the grim economic outlook, Boockvar said.
New York Attorney General seeks to ban retirement funds from investing in digital assets
The aftershocks of the FTX disaster continue to roll on. The latest tremor for the industry came on November 22, as New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James urged lawmakers to prohibit employer retirement plans and IRAs from investing in digital assets. In a letter to Congress, James proposes legislation...
