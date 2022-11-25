ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Care First, Jails Last: Why a Sacramento County Mental Health Jail Annex Will Only Create More Trauma, Not Treatment

During the California Psychological Association’s 2022 Convention held here in Sacramento during September, Thomas Insel, MD gave a presentation titled, “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health.” Dr. Insel, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist that has served as the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and is the current Chair of the Board of the Steinberg Institute, asked the question: Why, with so much progress in science, have we made so little progress in outcomes for people with mental illness, especially those with serious mental illness? He reframed the current mental health crisis in which we find ourselves as more of a healthcare crisis due to lack of engagement, lack of quality, and lack of accountability. He offered immediate solutions and emphasized the importance of people, place, and sense of purpose to promote one’s recovery from mental illness. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors must be unfamiliar with Dr. Insel’s research and expertise, given that they are scheduled on Wednesday December 7, 2022 to revisit a proposal to build a “Mental Health Jail” expansion to the Main Jail in downtown Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school

By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
ANTIOCH, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
WOODLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy