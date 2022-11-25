Read full article on original website
Related
After Emotional Statement, Man Pleading to Assault by Force Sentenced to 8 Years in State Prison
WOODLAND, CA – “I do find that your comments are sincere,” began Judge David Rosenberg while issuing a sentence last week in Yolo County Superior Court, quickly adding “but you don’t commit crime because of love.”. Ilalio Timoti was charged with multiple felonies in January...
Solano County Sheriff's Deputy involved in deadly Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning, officials with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Solano County Sheriff's K9 deputy and a Fairfield Police Department...
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
Guest Commentary: Care First, Jails Last: Why a Sacramento County Mental Health Jail Annex Will Only Create More Trauma, Not Treatment
During the California Psychological Association’s 2022 Convention held here in Sacramento during September, Thomas Insel, MD gave a presentation titled, “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health.” Dr. Insel, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist that has served as the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and is the current Chair of the Board of the Steinberg Institute, asked the question: Why, with so much progress in science, have we made so little progress in outcomes for people with mental illness, especially those with serious mental illness? He reframed the current mental health crisis in which we find ourselves as more of a healthcare crisis due to lack of engagement, lack of quality, and lack of accountability. He offered immediate solutions and emphasized the importance of people, place, and sense of purpose to promote one’s recovery from mental illness. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors must be unfamiliar with Dr. Insel’s research and expertise, given that they are scheduled on Wednesday December 7, 2022 to revisit a proposal to build a “Mental Health Jail” expansion to the Main Jail in downtown Sacramento.
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school
By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
Antioch Police Arrest Three in Connection With Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms
The Antioch Police Department announced that on Tuesday, its officers and Special Operations Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Brentwood related to an ongoing drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. During the search, detectives located four semi-auto pistols (1 of which was...
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts
Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak) (Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days.
Former Roseville business owner sentenced to lengthy prison sentence for fraud scheme
Roseville, Calif. – On Nov. 21, 2022, the Honorable St. Evans sentenced Robert Barnack, age 67, to eight years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for his $2 million embezzlement scheme. Barnack served as the investment advisor for a local small, family-owned agriculture business,...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
'Maximum enforcement' pledged by California Highway Patrol Thanksgiving Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the sun sets on Thanksgiving—the work is just beginning for California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers working through the holiday. The law enforcement agency tasked with safeguarding our roadways during the year's busiest days of travel is operating at "maximum enforcement." Statewide policy means every...
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
