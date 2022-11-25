ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

houstononthecheap.com

Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!

Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!

The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston, Bellaire after water pressure dropped due to power outage; Estimated 2.2 million people impacted

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston has been placed under a boil water notice, effective immediately, city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

95.5 KLAQ

Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water

A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
GALVESTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Galaxy lights Houston 2022 – Tickets, Hours, Promo Code for Christmas lights at NASA Space Center

Explore Texas’ most dynamic and cutting-edge holiday light show this season. With Houston’s newest Christmas tradition, Galaxy Lights, you can enjoy the holiday season while learning about science and space exploration. Through the use of LED lighting, 3-D projections, and interactive displays, this brand-new, cutting-edge NASA Christmas lights experience will transform and brighten Space Center Houston with space-themed installations.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Brunch in Houston

Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Snow Spectacular!! December 10th at Nessler Park

2nd annual Snow Spectacular!! December 10th at Nessler Park from 11am to 3pm. Over 100,000 lbs of snow, snow slides, pictures with Santa, Carnival Games and so much more!!
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston

Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades

TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
HOUSTON, TX

