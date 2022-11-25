Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
WJAC TV
Amtran organizes first ever 'Fill the Bus' initiative
Amtran’s first ever Fill the Bus initiative kicked off on Saturday at Park Hills Plaza in Altoona. The bus was parked outside of the Weis Market and collecting various pantry and non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations that are then given to the Altoona Food bank and the Mountain Lion backpack program.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Pa. Department of Health launches pilot program to help seniors with medical marijuana
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Health Department is launching a pilot program to help seniors afford the cost of medical marijuana. Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in Pennsylvania's prescription assistance program will receive $50 per month until next June. This is phase three of the Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. Phases one and two were implemented on March 1, 2022, which eliminated annual card fees for eligible participants registered in existing financial hardship programs, and then eliminated all background check fees for caregivers. You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements at this link.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Lacks Siting Specifics for Solar Projects, Putting Farmland at Risk
As talk of large-scale solar projects continues to be on the minds of many Pennsylvania farmers and landowners, one question remains before the industry can expand: Where is it going to go?. During a Solar Law Symposium hosted by Penn State Extension on Nov. 16, Brook Duer, staff attorney with...
Please support House Bill 1826 | PennLive letters
Flagger Force employs over 1,000 workers across Pennsylvania who bring diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and experiences, including a significant number who are justice-involved. As a believer in fair-chance employment and giving individuals who want to work the opportunity to do so, I support the bipartisan House Bill 1826. This law would expand the automatic sealing of drug felonies after 10 years conviction-free, expand petition sealing by courts, and shorten sealing waiting periods for minor convictions.
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
State College
Hope Fund continues to help ‘Valley’ residents
SPRING MILLS — Centre County has the Centre Foundation and the United Way for people or organizations that need financial help. In the Penns Valley area, people can call the Hope for Penns Valley Fund. Started in 2002 the Hope Fund was born when friends of TJ Coursen, a...
State College
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level for 10th Consecutive Week
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 10th consecutive week as new cases of the virus declined, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Friday. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has...
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion
A licensure bill for behavior analysts is badly needed. Lawmakers should tackle the issue in the next legislative session. The post Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
therecord-online.com
Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems
HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
As Western Pa. hospitals expand, fears grow over higher health care costs
Western Pennsylvania’s two health care giants have jumped into a controversial nationwide hospital building boom, spending billions on glitzy, state-of-the-art facilities that critics say patients ultimately will pay for through higher medical bills. Officials from UPMC and Allegheny Health Network say the end result of their race to build...
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
State College
Medicare annual open enrollment period underway
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare open enrollment period is underway until Dec. 7, and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight is available to help. PA MEDI is Pennsylvania’s state health insurance assistance program. It is available through the 52 local...
New Pa. Project staff to aid Georgia’s Senate runoff election
A Pennsylvania group is heading down to Georgia to assist with the state’s runoff election in December. The New Pennsylvania Project (NPP), a voting rights organization, is planning a massive effort to deploy many of its staff to Georgia to aid “get out the vote” efforts on behalf of Senator Raphael Warnock, according to a release. “We had tremendous […]
State College
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
wesb.com
Mastriano Supporters Swamp Counties with Recount Petitions
Supporters of unsuccessful Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano are seeking to delay the certification of the election by swamping counties with recount petitions. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount can be done in any precinct if three voters from that precinct file a petition and pay a $50.00 fee. The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that election deniers have filed over 100 petitions in 17 counties to force recounts.
