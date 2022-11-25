ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Happening Playlist at The Pointe, Christmas train, 'Chicago,' 'Elf,' holiday lights

By The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

NOV. 25

PLAYLIST AT THE POINTE: Celebration Pointe offers Playlist at the Point, a music event with an eclectic mix of music from a variety of genres – country, rock, soul and more — on the fourth Friday of every month. Enjoy this month’s performance by Lauren Woodall Music from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25. Food from Celebration Pointe's restaurants will be available for dine-in or takeout. Kick off your weekend right with good music, good food and good times. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. For more information, call 333-9333 or visit celebrationpointe.com.

NOV. 25 THROUGH DEC. 26

CHRISTMAS EXPRESS: Kirby Family Farm has opened its gates for its annual Christmas Express, which will run 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 25-26 plus Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26. The Christmas train is a holiday event with lots of activities to see and do. Organizers recommend at least two hours for the entire experience, which features performances, vendors, a petting zoo, rides and a visit with Santa Claus. The highlight of the evening is a featured train ride through thousands of Christmas lights pulled by one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Tickets are $15.99 for ages 10 and older in advance, $20 for ages 10 and older at the gate, $10.99 for ages 3 to 9 in advance, $15 for ages 3-9 at the gate and free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at kirbyfarm.com/the-christmas-express. Kirby Family Farm is located at 19630 NE 30th St. in Williston.

DEC. 1

“CHICAGO”: See one of the most popular musicals ever — “Chicago” — performed at the Phillips Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the Phillips Center, after 25 years, “Chicago” is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another, and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder “Chicago” has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. Tickets to the one-night production run $45 to $75 for general admission and $20 for University of Florida students. The Phillips Center is located at 3201 Hull Road. For more information about this and other upcoming shows, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu.

ONGOING THROUGH DEC. 11

“ELF: THE MUSICAL”: Buchholz Drama is putting on a musical version of a modern holiday classic. Based on the beloved holiday film, the hilarious comedy “Elf: The Musical” follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to spread Christmas cheer. As a young orphan, Buddy mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole, where he is raised alongside Santa’s elves. Unaware that he is human, Buddy has many comical challenges but never loses his Christmas spirit. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to discover his true identity and help everyone remember the true meaning of Christmas. With a talented cast of more than 20 students, this musical will fill your family with holiday cheer — after all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Buchholz Drama has won numerous performing arts awards under the leadership of Ted Lewis. They collected toys for this production earlier this year, and all donations will be given to children in need after the musical’s stage run. The musical ran on Broadway and tours annually in the U.S. The local production of “Elf the Musical” runs at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 11 at Buchholz High School, 5510 NW 27th Ave. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students, $10 for groups and free for BHS faculty. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit buchholzdrama.com.

ONGOING THROUGH DEC. 31

SUWANNEE LIGHTS: It’s the Christmas season again, and the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground is still showcasing its drive-through, walk-through Suwannee Lights. This holiday event, set for 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31, features more than 10 million colorful lights along with moving displays, amazing sights, a Craft Village, Santa’s workshop and their patriotic display with moving soldiers. Purchase some holiday gifts while in the Country Store or from craft vendors. Patrons also will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, Christmas candy, caroling, campfires and making memories that will last a lifetime. Suwannee Lights has become a tradition for families from all over to visit each year. Tickets are based on the date you attend and whether they are purchased online or at the gate: $10 Friday adult tickets when purchased online; $12 Friday adult tickets when purchased at the gate; $12 Saturday adult tickets when purchased online; $15 Saturday adult tickets when purchased at the gate; $8 Sunday through Thursday adult tickets when purchased online; $10 Sunday through Thursday adult tickets when purchased at the gate; $2 for ages 4-12. They can be purchased online at suwanneelights.com/tickets. The SOS Café is open Thursdays through Saturdays and presents live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m. During live event performances, a minimum of $5 per person is required, unless otherwise specified, on the front porch. The SOS Café is open Thursdays through Saturdays for breakfast, lunch and supper. For advance reservations, call 386-364-1703. The SOSMP is located off of U.S. 129 at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: What's Happening Playlist at The Pointe, Christmas train, 'Chicago,' 'Elf,' holiday lights

