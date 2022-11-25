Please call 352-374-5046 with information on future live musical performances. Provide the venue, date and band/performer’s name. The deadline to record is noon the preceding Tuesday for publication on Friday.

BABY J'S BAR: 7 University Ave. Nov. 29: Brenda Bayne Quartet.

THE BULL: 18 SW First Ave., 672-6266. Nov. 28: Open mic. Nov. 30: Joe Breidenstine Jazz Group.

CELEBRATION POINTE: 3528 SW 45th St., 333-9333. Nov. 25: Lauren Woodall Music.

CRAFTY BASTARDS RESTAURANT & PUB: 4860 NW 39th Ave., Suite A, 872-5970. Nov. 26: James Bowen.

HIGH DIVE: 210 SW Second Ave., 872-5949. Dec. 1: Truth Value, Saturn Lights, Running From Prom Queen and Sophia Matias.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: 100 NE First St. Nov. 27: Holy Trinity Choir, bagpipes, Scottish singing and dancing, and conductor/organist John Lowe.

LOOSEY’S: 120 SW First Ave., 672-6465. Nov. 26: Lovers Booth, Trust Fall and Chasing Trends.

MOTHER’S PUB & GRILL NORTH: 5109 NW 39th Ave. Nov. 25: Perfect Stranger. Nov. 26: Hogtown Slayers. Nov. 29: Karaoke. Dec. 30: Brandford Highway.

SPIRIT OF THE SUWANNEE MUSIC PARK: 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, 386-364-1683. Nov. 25: Tracy Starling and Company. Nov. 26: Stephen Quinn.

THE WOOLY: 20 N. Main St., 278-1178. Nov. 25: Ninja Gun and The Ones To Blame.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Live music: Lauren Woodall Music, James Bowen, Truth Value, Holy Trinity Choir, more