Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
A Simple Guide to Etherscan
In recent times, the FTX saga has been dominating headlines. Due to mismanagement of user funds, Sam Bankman-Fried (ex-CEO of FTX) had to file FTX, FTX US, and Alameda for bankruptcy. Hours later, FTX announces that their exchange has been hacked. What a terrible coincidence! Suddenly, over $600 million dollars of assets were lost.
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask will start collecting user IP addresses
According to a revised privacy policy agreement published by ConsenSys on Nov. 23, MetaMask will begin collecting users’ IP addresses and Ethereum wallet addresses during on-chain transactions. However, ConsenSys, the wallet’s creator, explains that the collection of users’ data will only apply if they use MetaMask’s default Remote Procedure...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster
In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.
altcoinbuzz.io
Everything You Need to Know About Ledger Nano, Part 1
The current FTX collapse showed once more the importance of non-custodial wallets. Most importantly, the cold storage hardware wallets. They offer the best security you currently can get in crypto. The market leader in these wallets is Ledger, and they have a couple of Nano wallet options. In this article,...
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount
Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
altcoinbuzz.io
All You Need to Know About Immutable X, Part 2
This is the second part of the article. Read the first part here. ImmutableX is an Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution. Intending to enable a gas-free NFT environment that allows users to build and develop their decentralized apps, such as games and marketplaces. To say the years 2021 and the...
REAL Messenger Welcomes New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business, today announced that Kamal Shaik will serve as its new chief data officer. Shaik previously served as director of data products and programs for Meta (formerly Facebook) and is a technology leader with 15 years of experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, data warehouse, data science and machine learning (ML) use cases (i.e., Customer 360 and the recommendation engine). He has also successfully launched customer-facing and revenue-generating products and programs and is highly experienced in defining strategy, vision and product roadmaps. Shaik brings a wealth of knowledge to the REAL team to help enhance the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app, which went live this past July. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005037/en/ REAL Messenger Announces New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik (Photo: Business Wire)
Decades-old math theorem cracks US government encryption algorithm
The information security landscape is rapidly changing in response to quantum computing technology, which is capable of cracking modern encryption techniques in minutes, but a promising US government encryption algorithm for the post-quantum world was just cracked in less than an hour thanks to a decades-old math theorem. In July...
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 4 Decentralized Exchanges For Crypto
There are four decentralized exchanges that caught our attention that deserve more adoption than they already have. One of them has an 88% APY if you stake NMX, with the lowest trading/swap fee at 0.1%. The other one has lower APY in staking and farms. However, the third one has...
Engadget
Apple's new iPad is on sale for $426 for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This may be...
Best streaming deals in November 2022: it's the last day of Black Friday sales
Save money with the best Black Friday streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
electrek.co
Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices
Tesla is now starting to detect Autopilot cheating devices that enable you not to hold the steering wheel, and it is acting on it if you use it. In order to use Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel. However,...
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Android Authority
How to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch
Take calls from your wrist without your iPhone nearby. Apple’s smartwatches are designed to be iPhone companions but with a data plan, they can be capable devices all on their own. Find out how to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch and leave your phone at home. QUICK...
Comments / 0