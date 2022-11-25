ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more

Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

December Clark Art First Free Sundays

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute's First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 am–5 pm, along with a series of special activities from 1–4 pm. December's theme is "Celebration." The celebration-themed special programs...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bay State Games Returns to Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Bay State Games are set to host the 36th annual Winter Games in the Berkshires in 2023, the first since early 2020. Since the breakout of COVID-19, Bay State Games has not been able to hold Winter Games in the Berkshires after celebrating 35 years in the Berkshires weeks before the pandemic began.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox

LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program has reached a milestone by adding the Belchertown School District as its 1,000th School District Partnership to the program. An event was held on Nov. 10 to highlight this milestone and present the...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WNYT

Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire

Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
ADAMS, MA

