iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Annual holiday tree lighting in westfield
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Longtime Watervliet residents Richard and Patricia Crinigan were remembered fondly at a special ceremony dedicating a bell memorial in their honor. The memorial, featuring an 1872 Meneely Bell manufactured in the city of Watervliet, was constructed over the summer at a park located on Third Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets.
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
iBerkshires.com
December Clark Art First Free Sundays
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute's First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 am–5 pm, along with a series of special activities from 1–4 pm. December's theme is "Celebration." The celebration-themed special programs...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
iBerkshires.com
Bay State Games Returns to Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Bay State Games are set to host the 36th annual Winter Games in the Berkshires in 2023, the first since early 2020. Since the breakout of COVID-19, Bay State Games has not been able to hold Winter Games in the Berkshires after celebrating 35 years in the Berkshires weeks before the pandemic began.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program has reached a milestone by adding the Belchertown School District as its 1,000th School District Partnership to the program. An event was held on Nov. 10 to highlight this milestone and present the...
WNYT
Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire
Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
