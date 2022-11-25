In the world of celebrity chefs, José Andrés is a particular treasure, having been credited with introducing American palates to the traditional cooking of his native Spain, per PBS. His work has been widely recognized, with the prestigious James Beard Foundation putting him on the "Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America" roster in 2007 and Time magazine naming him one of the world's 100 most influential people not once, but twice. Celebrating his 2018 designation, fellow celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse called Andrés "a culinary icon" who "elevates his food to an art form that is also incredibly delicious."

