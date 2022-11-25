Read full article on original website
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
pioneerpublishers.com
Holiday outings at East Bay Parks include Victorian fun at Ardenwood Farm
SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Nov. 27, 2022) — Victorian era splendor will be on display in December at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont during a “Christmas at the Patterson House” program, Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, costumed docents will lead tours of 14 rooms of the mansion decorated with Victorian-style holiday ornaments.
The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success
The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
Blinky's Holiday Drive Through Returns for Another Year in San Jose
It's lights, cameras and holiday magic in the South Bay. Blinky's Holiday Drive Through is now open at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, offering people a way to soak up a lighted display from the comfort of their cars. Saturday was the first night of the display and it...
calmatters.network
Holiday Happenings 2022
The winter holiday season is officially upon us, as the long Thanksgiving weekend ushers in the start of the special event schedule — many recurring, some brand new — synonymous with the spirit of joy and reverence of this time of year. Here’s our review of the events calendar in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville now through New Year’s weekend:
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
kalw.org
Jimi Hendrix Plays the Bay
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
SFGate
A virtual Yosemite experience just arrived in San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square. Is it worth it?
"For 15 minutes, I was subjected to one of the saddest cinematic experiences of my life."
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
sonomasun.com
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal
Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
NBC Bay Area
‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit
The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay. "Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose. The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
scotscoop.com
San Mateo On Ice welcomes winter holiday cheer
On Ice Rinks unfurls an 11,000-square-foot ice skating rink in San Mateo’s Central Park to celebrate the holidays. Opening on Nov. 11, On Ice Rinks, opens its rink for visitors to skate from 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Skaters purchase tickets on their website and are free to skate for designated operating hours.
SFGate
Monday Morning News Roundup
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the...
