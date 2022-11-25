ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
Holiday outings at East Bay Parks include Victorian fun at Ardenwood Farm

SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Nov. 27, 2022) — Victorian era splendor will be on display in December at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont during a “Christmas at the Patterson House” program, Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, costumed docents will lead tours of 14 rooms of the mansion decorated with Victorian-style holiday ornaments.
The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success

The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Holiday Happenings 2022

The winter holiday season is officially upon us, as the long Thanksgiving weekend ushers in the start of the special event schedule — many recurring, some brand new — synonymous with the spirit of joy and reverence of this time of year. Here’s our review of the events calendar in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville now through New Year’s weekend:
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
Jimi Hendrix Plays the Bay

Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal

Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit

The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay. "Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose. The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
San Mateo On Ice welcomes winter holiday cheer

On Ice Rinks unfurls an 11,000-square-foot ice skating rink in San Mateo’s Central Park to celebrate the holidays. Opening on Nov. 11, On Ice Rinks, opens its rink for visitors to skate from 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Skaters purchase tickets on their website and are free to skate for designated operating hours.
Monday Morning News Roundup

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the...
