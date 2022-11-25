Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thevistapress.com
Foundation for Women Warriors Seeks Community Support For Holiday Drive For Veteran Families
As we near the holiday season, Foundation for Women Warriors is calling on the San Diego community to help them support local veteran families through their third annual holiday drive. From now till December 15th, 2022, they will collect new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for women veterans and their families. This year, Foundation for Women Warriors is aiming to provide holiday help to 100 veteran families.
sdvoice.info
Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro Showcases Local Artists
Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro hosted a meet and greet for the Southeast Art Team. The evening was filled with art, music, food, and imported wine from South Africa. These elements created a perfect atmosphere for the artists to mingle with potential buyers. Southeast Art...
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents “Not Your Normal Nutcracker”
More December Events to Fill the Holidays – Featuring Art, Dance, Poetry, Music, and Comedy, Oceanside Theatre Company’s December Events Highlight the Brooks as a Beacon for the Arts in North County. A true center for the arts with an eclectic mix of art, dance, poetry, music and...
localemagazine.com
San Diego’s MRKT Space Is a One-Stop Shop When It Comes to Holiday Hosting
This Community-Focused Convenience Store Will Make You Look Like the Hostess With the Mostess. The holidays are here, and not only are we reveling in the crisp weather, but we’re also prepping our homes for some merrymaking! This year, we’re heading to MRKT Space for all the goodies needed to host a holiday soirée. With two convenient locations in Encinitas and La Jolla, this one-stop shop combines a community-minded cafe, an Insta-worthy cocktail scene, a local gift store and a high-quality supermarket packed with single-batch products and international goods. Here’s why MRKT Space is about to be your new holiday-hosting go-to for seasonal sips, wow-worthy gifts and gorgeous event spaces.
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
inparkmagazine.com
SeaWorld San Diego adds a host of new entertainment for its Christmas Celebration
SeaWorld San Diego is bringing festive cheer this holiday season at its annual Christmas Celebration with new and returning offerings. New offerings include two all-new holiday theater shows, live reindeer available for viewing, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Cavalcade, an all-new holiday fireworks show and more. Returning holiday fun includes photo opportunities with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the SeaWorld Christmas Brass Band, hot chocolate and more. The park will transform into a winter wonderland of snowfall as well as a daily tree lighting of a newly reimagined 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights and a twinkling 30-foot Christmas tree. Holiday celebrations, including Hanukkah and Kwanzaa festivities, are running on select dates through January 8, 2023.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON
Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
San Diego's best Black Friday deals, JCPenney offers more than 60% off
SAN DIEGO — Black Friday is right around the corner, and JCPenney offers a discount of more than 60%. It's not just JCPenney; Belk and Macy's are offering an average discount of at least 53%, according to a survey by WalletHub. Office Depot and Office Max offer nearly 50%...
thevistapress.com
Irish/Scottish Duo Men of Worth Perform in Carlsbad
TR Robertson -Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher met in 1986 at Des Regan’s Irish Pub in Burbank. This unlikely combination has led to 36 years of performing both traditional and contemporary Irish and Scottish folk music. The tremendous harmony and blend of their voices as well as a wide range of instrumentation styles was on display recently at Carlsbad’s Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Donnie and James took their name from an Archie Fisher song called “Men of Worth”. The evening performance was part of the San Diego Folk Heritage concert program offered in several San Diego County locations throughout the year.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
iheart.com
Ukrainian Refugee Families celebrate First Thanksgiving
CHULA VISTA - Thousands of Ukrainian refugees celebrated their first Thanksgiving across America, including a number of families here in San Diego County. Army Veteran Spencer Cash says the Thanksgiving at his Chula Vista home was a little bit bigger this year, because since April, he's hosted the Iakunin family from Ukraine.
sdvoice.info
“She’s Worthy” Dinner Uplifts Lemon Grove’s Single Mothers
On November 13, 2022, the House of Restoration Community Connection put on their annual “She’s Worthy.” Thanksgiving dinner for local Lemon Grove single mothers and their families. Mrs. Lavada England connected with many local businesses to show these women they ARE supported in the community. Mrs. England...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
Outages Interrupt Thanksgiving for Hundreds of North, East County SDG&E Customers
Power had been restored for most of the hundreds of customers in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction who suffered outages Thursday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. As of 5:30 p.m., SDG&E’s online Outage Map showed that a handful of customers in those communities would be without electricity...
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
NBC San Diego
Skating Through the Holidays: Here's Where to Ice Skate in San Diego This Season
There's nothing more San Diego than ice skating under palm trees with stops for hot chocolate during the holidays. Ice skating rinks have opened around town to bring this festive touch to the holidays. And, if you're looking for a place to enjoy the activity, this roundup will point you in the right direction.
