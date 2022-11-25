ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

thevistapress.com

Foundation for Women Warriors Seeks Community Support For Holiday Drive For Veteran Families

As we near the holiday season, Foundation for Women Warriors is calling on the San Diego community to help them support local veteran families through their third annual holiday drive. From now till December 15th, 2022, they will collect new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for women veterans and their families. This year, Foundation for Women Warriors is aiming to provide holiday help to 100 veteran families.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdvoice.info

Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro Showcases Local Artists

Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro hosted a meet and greet for the Southeast Art Team. The evening was filled with art, music, food, and imported wine from South Africa. These elements created a perfect atmosphere for the artists to mingle with potential buyers. Southeast Art...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside Theatre Company Presents “Not Your Normal Nutcracker”

More December Events to Fill the Holidays – Featuring Art, Dance, Poetry, Music, and Comedy, Oceanside Theatre Company’s December Events Highlight the Brooks as a Beacon for the Arts in North County. A true center for the arts with an eclectic mix of art, dance, poetry, music and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

San Diego’s MRKT Space Is a One-Stop Shop When It Comes to Holiday Hosting

This Community-Focused Convenience Store Will Make You Look Like the Hostess With the Mostess. The holidays are here, and not only are we reveling in the crisp weather, but we’re also prepping our homes for some merrymaking! This year, we’re heading to MRKT Space for all the goodies needed to host a holiday soirée. With two convenient locations in Encinitas and La Jolla, this one-stop shop combines a community-minded cafe, an Insta-worthy cocktail scene, a local gift store and a high-quality supermarket packed with single-batch products and international goods. Here’s why MRKT Space is about to be your new holiday-hosting go-to for seasonal sips, wow-worthy gifts and gorgeous event spaces.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inparkmagazine.com

SeaWorld San Diego adds a host of new entertainment for its Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing festive cheer this holiday season at its annual Christmas Celebration with new and returning offerings. New offerings include two all-new holiday theater shows, live reindeer available for viewing, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Cavalcade, an all-new holiday fireworks show and more. Returning holiday fun includes photo opportunities with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the SeaWorld Christmas Brass Band, hot chocolate and more. The park will transform into a winter wonderland of snowfall as well as a daily tree lighting of a newly reimagined 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights and a twinkling 30-foot Christmas tree. Holiday celebrations, including Hanukkah and Kwanzaa festivities, are running on select dates through January 8, 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
thevistapress.com

Irish/Scottish Duo Men of Worth Perform in Carlsbad

TR Robertson -Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher met in 1986 at Des Regan’s Irish Pub in Burbank. This unlikely combination has led to 36 years of performing both traditional and contemporary Irish and Scottish folk music. The tremendous harmony and blend of their voices as well as a wide range of instrumentation styles was on display recently at Carlsbad’s Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Donnie and James took their name from an Archie Fisher song called “Men of Worth”. The evening performance was part of the San Diego Folk Heritage concert program offered in several San Diego County locations throughout the year.
CARLSBAD, CA
iheart.com

Ukrainian Refugee Families celebrate First Thanksgiving

CHULA VISTA - Thousands of Ukrainian refugees celebrated their first Thanksgiving across America, including a number of families here in San Diego County. Army Veteran Spencer Cash says the Thanksgiving at his Chula Vista home was a little bit bigger this year, because since April, he's hosted the Iakunin family from Ukraine.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sdvoice.info

“She’s Worthy” Dinner Uplifts Lemon Grove’s Single Mothers

On November 13, 2022, the House of Restoration Community Connection put on their annual “She’s Worthy.” Thanksgiving dinner for local Lemon Grove single mothers and their families. Mrs. Lavada England connected with many local businesses to show these women they ARE supported in the community. Mrs. England...
LEMON GROVE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA

