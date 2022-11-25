Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66. NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. He had a prolific career, starting in the 1980s with appearances in “Diff’rent Strokes,” ”The Facts of Life” and other television shows. Gilyard was then in two of the biggest movies of the decade: “Top Gun,” in which he played a radar intercept officer, and “Die Hard,” when he was featured as a villainous computer maven whose one liners included “You didn’t bring me along for my charming personality.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO