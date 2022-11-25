Read full article on original website
Everyone dances at Greenwood studio _ even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
Clarence Gilyard Jr., known for roles in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and 'Die Hard,' dies at 66
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:24 p.m. EST
Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66. NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. He had a prolific career, starting in the 1980s with appearances in “Diff’rent Strokes,” ”The Facts of Life” and other television shows. Gilyard was then in two of the biggest movies of the decade: “Top Gun,” in which he played a radar intercept officer, and “Die Hard,” when he was featured as a villainous computer maven whose one liners included “You didn’t bring me along for my charming personality.”
