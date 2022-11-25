ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

New York YIMBY

Port Chester Officials Approve 185-Unit Rental Property at 208-216 King Street in Westchester County

Local officials have approved proposals to construct a 185-unit rental building at 208-216 King Street in Port Chester, a village in Westchester County. Led by developer Trammell Crow, the property is the latest project set to break ground within the Port Chester Opportunity Zone, an area of the village where developers have access to special incentives meant to offset building and investment costs.
PORT CHESTER, NY
CAR AND DRIVER

$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
GREENWICH, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000

MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

New business welcomed in Woodbury

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) joined Madison’s Niche owner Karen McAvoy and the Woodbury business community on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the grand opening of her seventh home goods, fashion and lifestyle boutique on Long Island. Located at 7931 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, the newest Madison’s Niche store features an exclusive selection of luxury women’s fashions, accessories, home décor, baby products, and more.
WOODBURY, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newcanaanite.com

1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster comptroller to continue her role with new county executive

KINGSTON – Ulster County’s fiscal watchdog, Comptroller March Gallagher, says it will be business as usual in her office when the new county executive takes over in January. Jen Metzger won the election to fill the last year of the term of former executive and now Congressman Pat...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
darientimes.com

Power restored after Eversource outage impacts more than 1,400 in Greenwich

GREENWICH — A rainstorm left more than 1,400 people in Greenwich without power for much of Sunday afternoon, according to Eversource. The power company restored service around 5:15 p.m. But at its peak, the outage affected 1,440 households and businesses, or more than 5 percent of total customers in the town.
GREENWICH, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Take 5 Top prize ticket bought in Wappingers Falls

ALBANY – One top-prize winning ticket for the November 25 Take 5 evening drawing was purchased in Wappingers Falls. The ticket, with $38,695.50 was sold at Wappinger Mobil at 1468 Route 9. The winning numbers are 5-14-33-34-37. Ticker holders must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY

