In order to compile a new “Black Progress Index,” researchers at the Brookings Institution scoured data on homeownership, education, air pollution, and more. Sahan Journal asked some Black residents to talk about their experiences living, working, and raising families in Scott County. (Spoiler alert: They love it.) The post Black people in Scott County live an average of 89.7 years–longer than almost anywhere else in the nation. Researchers want to know why. appeared first on Sahan Journal.

SCOTT COUNTY, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO