Columbia County, NY

Comments / 4

JustRick
3d ago

people beware of The State bearing gifts. your guns could be worth anywhere from 200.00 to 5,000.00 dollars weather working or not.. talk to a gun dealer or gun collector before turning them in. or consult the Blue Book Of gun Values.

Jeff Ogden
2d ago

The AG must not see how much crime has increased in New York State and the Overdose Spike. Just saying 😂

WRGB

Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

Albany police arrest man for deadly crash

The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Crash of stolen car in Albany under investigation

A car crash on Northern Blvd. led to the apprehension of several suspects in Albany Saturday evening. According to the Albany Police Department, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. after two 15 year olds and 16-year-old threatened a woman with a loaded handgun and stole her car and cell phone.
ALBANY, NY
mynbc5.com

Shots fired in Shaftsbury 'not directed' at victims

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police confirm no one was hurt in a gunfire incident at a home on Enrich Road in Shaftsbury. The situation unfolded just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors called police when people showed up at their homes for help and said they'd been shot at.
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WNYT

Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail

Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh

Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
PETERSBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Hundreds of Kingston demonstrators decry Bill 23

Hundreds rallied in front of Kingston City Hall on Sunday morning to protest the Ontario government’s Bill 23, designed to fast-track development projects across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Protesters and speakers on Sunday voiced concern...
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

