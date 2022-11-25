Who are the BBC commentators for Wales v Iran at World Cup 2022?

If you're watching the World Cup 2022 game between Wales and Iran and are wondering who the BBC commentators are, we've got you covered.

Steve Bower and Danny Gabbidon are on duty for this one.

Steve Bower is the lead presenter on Premier League Productions around the world and and presents Premier League football for Amazon Prime Video. He is one of the main voices for BBC's Match of the Day and is on BT Sport and ESPN.

Danny Gabbidon has over 360 club career appearances at the likes of Cardiff City, West Ham and Crystal Palace, along with 49 caps for the Welsh national team. He contributes to a weekly BBC Welsh Football podcast along with comedian Elis James and fellow Welsh international, Iwan Roberts.

In the studio, Gabby Logan presents, and is joined in the studio by pundits Ashley Williams, Jurgen Klinsmann and Ian Rush.

Gabby Logan is a former gymnast turned TV presenter and the daughter of former Welsh international footballer and manager Terry Yorath. Logan has been presenting on Sky Sports in 1996, moving to ITV in 1998 and later the BBC in 2007. Logan has presented various sports shows on the Beeb and was the lead anchor for Women's Euro 2022.

Ian Rush is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored a total of 346 goals in all competitions and was record goalscorer for Wales until 2018, when Gareth Bale overtook his record of 28 goals. Rush has appeared as a pundit, analyst and reporter for Sky Sports and ESPN since 2005.

Ashley Williams managed over 300 appearances for Swansea City, leading the club to two promotions and the 2013 League Cup before stints at Everton, Stoke and Bristol City. Williams made 86 appearances for Wales, captaining the Dragons at Euro 2016 before turning to punditry in retirement. He is an occasional pundit on Match of the Day .

Jurgen Klinsmann has 108 caps for Germany and is one of the most revered players of the 90s, winning the World Cup in 1990 and European Championship in 1996. Klinsmann also managed Germany and the United States at World Cups, most recently taking charge of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. The German is a regular on the BBC during World Cups and was a pundit during the 2018 final.

The broadcasting of the World Cup fixtures are being split between BBC and ITV in the UK, with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Graeme Souness among the ITV pundits .