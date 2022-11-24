Read full article on original website
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
WCVB
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
iheart.com
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
cohaitungchi.com
The 20+ Best Things To Do In Boston With Kids (Not To Miss!)
If you are headed to New England for a family vacation, there are so many things to do in Boston with kids! As a place where we have lived for many years, I can say that not only is Boston a great place for families. But there are so many unique Boston activities for kids.
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
Indigenous people gather in Plymouth for day of mourning on Thanksgiving
As part of a nationwide act of recognition and solidarity, the United American Indians of New England and their allies gathered at Plymouth on Thursday for a National Day of Mourning. Hundreds gathered at the site of the statue of Massasoit, the intertribal chief of the Wampanoag nation and one...
2 Mass. men clocked over 100 MPH in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 MPH.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
Child injured, 6 displaced in early-morning incident in Dorchester apartment, reports say
An early-morning incident at a Dorchester apartment has left six people displaced, including one child with unknown injuries, according to NBC Boston. The Boston police department did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for additional information. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Boston police officers responded to an incident at...
