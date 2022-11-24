ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

The 20+ Best Things To Do In Boston With Kids (Not To Miss!)

If you are headed to New England for a family vacation, there are so many things to do in Boston with kids! As a place where we have lived for many years, I can say that not only is Boston a great place for families. But there are so many unique Boston activities for kids.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Mass. men clocked over 100 MPH in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 MPH.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy