Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States
Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
Gareth Southgate explains decision not to start Phil Foden at World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate responds to harsh criticism at World Cup
England and manager Gareth Southgate were met with harsh criticisms following their World Cup match. The England club had a 0-0 draw result against the United States on Friday. England was favored by many and was expected to win the match. However, the USMNT pulled together a strong effort. While they could’ve won the match, Read more... The post England manager Gareth Southgate responds to harsh criticism at World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
England predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicted lineup for England as they take on Wales in the World Cup.
Poland vs Argentina - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Poland vs Argentina in Group D of the World Cup including team news, lineups and prediction.
Shocked England fans spend a day in Qatari’s mega mansion after he struck up a conversation with the group when he saw one wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt
A group of England fans at the World Cup couldn't believe their luck when a Qatari businessman invited them back to his mega mansion for lunch after he had spotted one of them wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt. Jassa Dehal and his friends were left stunned when the wealthy man,...
Brazil predicted lineup vs Switzerland - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Switzerland.
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
Marcus Rashford discusses England penalty redemption
After Euro heartbreak, Marcus Rashford is looking forward to taking a penalty for England at the World Cup
Gareth Southgate makes plea to England fans after USA draw
Gareth Southgate calls for calm from England fans after the draw with the USA.
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How to watch Wales vs England on TV & live stream
How to watch Wales vs England at the World Cup on TV & live stream.
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Harry Maguire bemoans England's attacking struggles in USA draw
Harry Maguire was frustrated with England's lack of ruthlessness against the USA at the World Cup.
