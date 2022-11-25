ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022

Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States

Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
England manager Gareth Southgate responds to harsh criticism at World Cup

England and manager Gareth Southgate were met with harsh criticisms following their World Cup match. The England club had a 0-0 draw result against the United States on Friday. England was favored by many and was expected to win the match. However, the USMNT pulled together a strong effort. While they could’ve won the match, Read more... The post England manager Gareth Southgate responds to harsh criticism at World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
