Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
BPDA Launches South Boston Transportation Action Plan

Boston – The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) recently announced the launch of the South Boston Transportation Action Plan (SBTAP), which will be completed in close partnership with the Disabilities Commission (DC) and Boston Public Works Department (PWD). The BPDA is evaluating the unique transportation challenges in the core of South Boston’s residential neighborhood, and through the South Boston Transportation Action Plan planning and engagement process, will improve transportation access, efficiency, and safety.
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
City announces $60m in housing assistance

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City officials gathered at the site of a newly built affordable two-family home in Mattapan Friday to announce a $60 million investment of federal funds to help moderate- and low-income families buy homes in Boston as part of the Welcome Home Boston initiative.
Thursday, December 1: Holiday Lights

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we’ll bring you the countdown and the magic moment when Boston Mayor Michelle Wu flips the switch to light the city’s official Christmas tree. Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour host the annual celebration of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia, and we have a packed hour of entertainment including performances by Nova Scotia artists Jimmy Rankin and Reeny Smith; Broadway in Boston’s “Six: The Musical”; Boston quartet Sons of Serendip; Springfield’s own Michelle Brooks-Thompson; and country music sisters Tigirlily Gold. Plus, it wouldn’t be Holiday Lights without a visit from Old St. Nick.
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment

Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings

LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!

You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman) (BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
