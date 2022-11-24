Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
WCVB
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations
QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
high-profile.com
BPDA Launches South Boston Transportation Action Plan
Boston – The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) recently announced the launch of the South Boston Transportation Action Plan (SBTAP), which will be completed in close partnership with the Disabilities Commission (DC) and Boston Public Works Department (PWD). The BPDA is evaluating the unique transportation challenges in the core of South Boston’s residential neighborhood, and through the South Boston Transportation Action Plan planning and engagement process, will improve transportation access, efficiency, and safety.
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
baystatebanner.com
City announces $60m in housing assistance
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City officials gathered at the site of a newly built affordable two-family home in Mattapan Friday to announce a $60 million investment of federal funds to help moderate- and low-income families buy homes in Boston as part of the Welcome Home Boston initiative.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What Planting Trees In the Street Could Look Like in Boston: Learning From Other Cities
How and where we plant street trees impacts the quantity and quality of benefits we get in return such as how cool our streets feel during hot summer days, and how efficiently trees can filter rainfall and serve as stormwater management infrastructure. At the block level, at least 40 percent...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
WCVB
Thursday, December 1: Holiday Lights
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we’ll bring you the countdown and the magic moment when Boston Mayor Michelle Wu flips the switch to light the city’s official Christmas tree. Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour host the annual celebration of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia, and we have a packed hour of entertainment including performances by Nova Scotia artists Jimmy Rankin and Reeny Smith; Broadway in Boston’s “Six: The Musical”; Boston quartet Sons of Serendip; Springfield’s own Michelle Brooks-Thompson; and country music sisters Tigirlily Gold. Plus, it wouldn’t be Holiday Lights without a visit from Old St. Nick.
NECN
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
iheart.com
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
NECN
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!
You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman) (BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
Comments / 0