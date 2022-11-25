Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi Extends International Scoring Streak As Argentina Beat Mexico And Stay Alive At Qatar 2022
Messi scored for the sixth Argentina game in a row on Saturday night to help keep his nation's World Cup hopes alive.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Neymar Will Not Play Again During World Cup Group Stage After Scan Finds Ankle Ligament Damage
If Neymar is to recover in time to play again at Qatar 2022 it will not be until the knockout phase.
SkySports
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Tite provides fresh Neymar injury update ahead of Switzerland clash
Brazil manager Tite has given a new update on Neymar's ankle injury.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Club director leaves door open to Chelsea transfer in January
A club director has left the door open to Chelsea signing a key summer target in January.
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay.
Watch: Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drives effort from outside the area to give Serbia a 2-1 lead
Serbia are 2-1 up against Cameroon, courtesy of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States
Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
NBC Sports
Neymar ruled out after ankle injury – Latest news, updates
Neymar looks likely to miss the rest of the group stage at the World Cup, as the Brazil superstar suffered a nasty ankle injury in their 2-0 win against Serbia. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar came off in the second half and pictures taken when he had his right boot and sock off on the sidelines showed that his ankle had severe swelling.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Mauricio Pochettino on managing Messi, Neymar & Mbappe
Former Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks candidly about what it takes to manage top stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video. Available to...
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
The World Cup began on Nov. 20 when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar.
How can Brazil qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
A look at how Brazil can qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup
How to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV & live stream
Details on how to watch Poland vs Argentina in the World Cup in the UK, US and Canada.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
France 2-1 Denmark: Player ratings as Mbappe brace sends Les Bleus to last 16
Player ratings from France's 2-1 win against Denmark at the 2022 World Cup.
90min
