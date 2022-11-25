ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Daily Mail

'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States

Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
NBC Sports

Neymar ruled out after ankle injury – Latest news, updates

Neymar looks likely to miss the rest of the group stage at the World Cup, as the Brazil superstar suffered a nasty ankle injury in their 2-0 win against Serbia. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar came off in the second half and pictures taken when he had his right boot and sock off on the sidelines showed that his ankle had severe swelling.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Mauricio Pochettino on managing Messi, Neymar & Mbappe

Former Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks candidly about what it takes to manage top stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video. Available to...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy