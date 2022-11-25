ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game

The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England. There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna. There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal

Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
The Independent

World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Yardbarker

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
Sporting News

Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar

USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.
Yardbarker

Video – McKennie causes controversy with hand-wiping gesture

Weston McKennie is arguably the most colorful character in the Juventus dressing room. At this point, Bianconeri fans are well-accustomed to his unusual antics. However, those who aren’t too familiar with the midfielder were both surprised and confused by one particular gesture pulled off during Friday’s goalless draw between England and the United States.
Sporting News

What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.

