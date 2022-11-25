Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
406mtsports.com
Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb came up big — but not that Caleb. Iowa State senior Caleb Grill had one of the best games of his life, scoring a career-high 31 points and guiding Iowa State to a second half come-from-behind 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina in Friday's Phil Knight Invitational semifinal.
KULR8
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
NBCMontana
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman Symphony presents second annual Holiday Spectacular
The Bozeman Symphony has announced the return of its second annual 'Holiday Spectacular' concert series, taking place at the Willson Auditorium on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Below is the press release forwarded by the Bozeman Symphony regarding the concert series. Bozeman Symphony Presents: Holiday Spectacular. Ring in Christmas with...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on Highway 287 south of Cameron
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says driving conditions are severe on Highway 287 south of Cameron. The Montana Department of Transportation posted the stretch from mile marker 18 to 31 on its website Friday evening. MDT says there is blowing snow on the roadway 9 miles...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
'Huffing for Stuffing' organizers issue statement after participant's death
The organizers of Huffing For Stuffing in Bozeman confirmed on social media that a race participant experienced a medical event at the race, leading to the person's death.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Local restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals
Employees and volunteers are working hard in the kitchen at Taco Montes, but instead of serving tacos they’re serving free Thanksgiving meals for the community.
Meet Shauna White Bear, moccasin maker
'There’s no place in Bozeman where you can go buy Native-made moccasins. I’d like to be a household name'
Construction underway at workforce housing development in Belgrade
Construction is now underway at a site just south of Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport which is set to bring over 100 units of workforce housing to the area.
