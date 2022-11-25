ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
406mtsports.com

Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Here's our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana

Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman

Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman Symphony presents second annual Holiday Spectacular

The Bozeman Symphony has announced the return of its second annual 'Holiday Spectacular' concert series, taking place at the Willson Auditorium on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Below is the press release forwarded by the Bozeman Symphony regarding the concert series. Bozeman Symphony Presents: Holiday Spectacular. Ring in Christmas with...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions on Highway 287 south of Cameron

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says driving conditions are severe on Highway 287 south of Cameron. The Montana Department of Transportation posted the stretch from mile marker 18 to 31 on its website Friday evening. MDT says there is blowing snow on the roadway 9 miles...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here's Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE

