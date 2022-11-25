ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully

Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

One man dead in Saturday morning crash

One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Michael Scott Grant of Elkhart, was heading eastbound on County Road 4 near County Road 109 before 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Grant was pronounced dead at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy