22 WSBT
UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully
Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
Woman accused of being accomplice for barn fires expected in change of plea hearing
One of the suspects accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County will be in court Monday. Sherry Thomas is scheduled for a change of plea hearing. She's accused of being an accomplice to Joseph Hershberger. Hershberger is spending 50 years in prison after admitting to setting eight barns...
One man dead in Saturday morning crash
One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Michael Scott Grant of Elkhart, was heading eastbound on County Road 4 near County Road 109 before 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Grant was pronounced dead at...
