Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Cloudy, dry Monday; changes arrive midweek
Wednesday: Rain showers, windy, high 48 (falling temps) After a strong breeze and showers moved through the region Sunday, we’re off to a cooler, but more calm start to the workweek. Other than a light morning drizzle, we will be mainly dry, just pretty cloudy as we head throughout the day. Wind speeds will be very light, and temperatures fall back to the middle 40s, which is cooler than we were over the weekend, but it is right near normal for this time of year.
Wet, windy finish to holiday weekend, colder Monday
Low pressure tracking across the eastern Great Lakes brought periods of rain earlier in the day, which has turned to a steady mist tonight. Gusty winds have tapered off, but expect a breezy, chilly overnight. Temperatures will dip to near 40 degrees in the morning. Monday will be brisk and chilly, with readings hovering in […]
NBC4 Columbus
Wet & windy end to the weekend
It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east.
NBC4 Columbus
Nice football weather ahead of a wet end to the weekend
Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 56. It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
NBC4 Columbus
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
NBC4 Columbus
11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22
11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022
Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
Columbus gas prices fell over the holiday week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s not $1.99 from Sheetz cheap, but gas prices did drop last week, according to the latest update from GasBuddy. GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 16.7 cents per gallon to an average of $3.45. Prices at the pump are […]
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment.
Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies, and more. Find your local celebration below. Holiday light displays in central OhioLight displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here. Dublin Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Dublin will kick off […]
NBC4 Columbus
After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell.
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band ends regular season with a classical performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a season to remember for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Best Damn Band In The Land capped it off with a classical performance: "Finis à La Buckeye." TBDITL performed 10 songs from famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy.
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes […]
NBC4 Columbus
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash.
NBC4 Columbus
Daily Pledge Schedule: November 28-December 2
(WCMH) — Every morning on NBC4 Today, you can catch the Daily Pledge of Allegiance sponsored by CME Federal Credit Union. Here is this week’s schedule so you can watch your class reciting the Daily Pledge. To view past pledges, click here. MON, NOV. 28: Mrs. Keller’s 5th...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State honors 23 seniors before Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Ohio State honored 23 Buckeye seniors before Saturday’s football game against Michigan to celebrate their final time inside Ohio Stadium as players.
