Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Cloudy, dry Monday; changes arrive midweek

Wednesday: Rain showers, windy, high 48 (falling temps) After a strong breeze and showers moved through the region Sunday, we’re off to a cooler, but more calm start to the workweek. Other than a light morning drizzle, we will be mainly dry, just pretty cloudy as we head throughout the day. Wind speeds will be very light, and temperatures fall back to the middle 40s, which is cooler than we were over the weekend, but it is right near normal for this time of year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wet, windy finish to holiday weekend, colder Monday

Low pressure tracking across the eastern Great Lakes brought periods of rain earlier in the day, which has turned to a steady mist tonight. Gusty winds have tapered off, but expect a breezy, chilly overnight. Temperatures will dip to near 40 degrees in the morning. Monday will be brisk and chilly, with readings hovering in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wet & windy end to the weekend

It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nice football weather ahead of a wet end to the weekend

Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 56. It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22

COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022

Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices fell over the holiday week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s not $1.99 from Sheetz cheap, but gas prices did drop last week, according to the latest update from GasBuddy. GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 16.7 cents per gallon to an average of $3.45. Prices at the pump are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies, and more. Find your local celebration below. Holiday light displays in central OhioLight displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here. Dublin Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Dublin will kick off […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football finals set for this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daily Pledge Schedule: November 28-December 2

(WCMH) — Every morning on NBC4 Today, you can catch the Daily Pledge of Allegiance sponsored by CME Federal Credit Union. Here is this week’s schedule so you can watch your class reciting the Daily Pledge. To view past pledges, click here. MON, NOV. 28: Mrs. Keller’s 5th...
PATASKALA, OH

